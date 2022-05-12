Russia's Putin Has 'to Reconcile That In The Long Run He's Lost': UK Defence Secretary

On the 78th day of the Russia-Ukraine war, United Kingdom Defence Secretary Ben Wallace claimed that Russia would emerge weaker from its conflict in Ukraine than it was before the attack on February 24. These remarks of Wallace came when he was in Washinton to visit United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. While talking to the media, the British Defence Secretary said that only Russian President Vladimir Putin "can know where his off-ramp is going to be", BBC reported.

Further, Wallace said, “He's got to reconcile that in the long run he's lost. Whatever happens in Ukraine, let's consider that Russia is a lesser country now than it was before this invasion."

He went on to say that hat Russia's military is "worn out" and may struggle to rebuild in the face of heavy sanctions, BBC reported.

'There can be no Victory Day, only dishonour'

In addition to this, earlier on May 8, UK defence secretary Ben Wallace had accused Russian military personnel of "amorality and corruption" and claimed that the war in Ukraine brings Russia "dishonour." He stated that Russia's activities on war-torn Ukraine "dishonour" the nation's World War II fighters and requested that Russian generals be brought to trial for their conduct during Russia's "illegal invasion", as per media reports.

The British Defence Secretary said, “There can be no Victory Day, only dishonour." He further chastised President Putin for "ripping up Russia's past as well as its future." If a country wins a war after its military has slaughtered and raped civilians and damaged civilian targets, Wallace believes it will send a message to other governments that they only "need to be crueler" to accomplish their aims.

UK to provide £1.3 billion of additional tranche to Ukraine

Apart from this, the British government has announced previously that Ukraine will receive an additional tranche of £1.3 billion (approximately $1.6 billion) in military funding to help the war-torn country resist invading forces. According to a TRT World report, this promise was made ahead of a scheduled video conference between Group of Seven leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Since the war between Moscow and Kyiv began on February 24, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson-led administration has consistently expressed sympathy, support, as well as compassion for Ukraine and its citizens. The British Prime Minister has campaigned for more weapons and anti-ship rockets for Ukraine as part of the aid package.

The military aid package would be financed from UK reserves after talks with the Treasury and would comprise £300 million in military hardware, which Johnson has already promised to supply. Among the tools aimed at Russian artillery are anti-battery radar, GPS jamming technologies, and night-vision sensors, The Guardian reported.

(Image: AP/@BenWallace/Facebook)