Russia's Putin Issues Warning After Test-firing Sarmat; 'will Make Aggressors Think Twice'

Russia on Wednesday carried out a successful test launch of its Sarmat super-heavy intercontinental ballistic missile, which President Vladimir Putin said would 'ensure Russia's security from external threats'. Cornered amid its invasion and relentless pounding of Ukraine, Putin sent a clear message to the world with his new arsenal and asserted that it should provide 'food for thought' for those, who in the heat of frenzied aggressive rhetoric, tried to 'threaten' Moscow.

Detailing how the new monster missile had the 'highest tactical and technical characteristics', the Russian President shared that Sarmat was capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defence. "It has no analogues in the world and won't have for a long time to come," Putin revealed, adding that it was truly a 'unique weapon' that would strengthen the combat potential of his armed forces. He further stated that the missile would reliably ensure Russia's security from external threats and make rabids who are trying to threaten Russian soil 'think twice'.

🇷🇺Today at 15:12 Moscow time, Sarmat, land-based intercontinental ballistic missile, was successfully launched from a silo at the Plesetsk state testing cosmodrome in Arkhangelsk Region. pic.twitter.com/xLsAUIDdIX — Минобороны России (@mod_russia) April 20, 2022

Russian Defence Ministry calls Sarmat 'most powerful missile in world'

In a detailed statement, the Russian Ministry of Defence has explained that the Sarmat missile has unique characteristics that allow it to be 'guaranteed to overcome any existing and promising anti-missile defence systems'. The new missile is capable of hitting targets at long ranges using a variety of flight trajectories and has the world's longest distance to hit targets, which will significantly enhance the combat power of our country's strategic nuclear forces, it stated.

"Sarmat system is a product solely of Russian industry cooperation. The missile's mass and energy characteristics have expanded its range of weaponry, both in the number of warheads and in types, including gliding hypersonic section," the Russian MOD said in the statement.

It added, "This launch is the first in the state test programme. After the completion of the testing programme, Sarmat missile system will enter service with Strategic Missile Forces." The country has confirmed that preparations are now underway to rearm the main missile regiment with the new missile system.

According to the U.S. Congressional Research Service, Russia can deploy 10 or more warheads on each Sarmat missile. In the West, the RS-28 Sarmat is colloquially known as the "Satan II". Weighing more than 200 pounds, it can potentially hit any target in the world, Putin has claimed.