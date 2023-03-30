Russia's Putin May Visit Turkey On April 27 To Inaugurate Nuclear Power Reactor: Erdogan

The first nuclear power reactor in Turkey, built by Russia's state nuclear energy company Rosatom, is expected to be officially inaugurated on April 27. According to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin may go to Turkey for the occasion. "Maybe there is a possibility that Mr Putin will come on April 27, or we may connect to the inauguration ceremony online and we will take the first step in Akkuyu," Erdogan said in televised comments on private broadcaster ATV.

Erdogan stated in a previous statement on Wednesday that Turkey will officially designate the Akkuyu nuclear power station as a nuclear facility on April 27 after loading the first nuclear fuel into the project's first power unit. On Monday, the Kremlin refuted Turkish claims that Putin was considering a trip to Turkey.

The effective completion of collaborative strategic projects in the energy sector, including the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power station, was a topic Putin and Erdogan discussed on the phone, according to the Kremlin on Saturday. Turkey will be able to join the select group of countries with access to civil nuclear energy thanks to the $20 billion, 4,800 MW project to construct four reactors in the Mediterranean town of Akkuyu. In the past, Turkey has stated that it intends to start up the first reactor at Akkuyu in 2023.

'Expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics of trade and economic relations,' says Kremlin

Ankara thanked Moscow for its "positive attitude" in extending the Black Sea grain deal and expressed its "understanding of the Russian side's principled position to achieve the full implementation of the second part of the agreement, removing barriers for Russia's agricultural products," the Kremlin said in a statement.

On Monday, Russia outlined requirements for any further extensions of the Black Sea grain agreement, and President Putin threatened to transfer free food to African nations if those requirements weren't met.

Putin and Ergodan "expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics of trade and economic relations, the successful implementation of joint strategic projects in the energy sector, including gas supplies and the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey," the Kremlin said.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest order for Putin earlier this month in relation to alleged war crimes in Ukraine, which infuriated the Kremlin. But the Rome Statute, which established the ICC, does not include Turkey.