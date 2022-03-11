Amid the ongoing war with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, March 11, met with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow and discussed the prevailing situation. The Russian President told Lukashenko that there have been certain positive developments in the negotiation process with Ukraine.

Both leaders largely talked about sanctions imposed on their countries by the United States and other Western nations. Putin said that sanctions are an "excellent opportunity to bolster economic and technological independence."

"I am sure that we will get through these difficulties and acquire more competencies, more opportunities to feel independent, self-sufficient, and ultimately benefit, as it was in previous years," the Russian president said.

"I will certainly inform you about the situation in Ukraine, and about how the negotiations that are being held on a daily basis. There have been certain positive developments, as our negotiators reported to me," Putin told Lukashenko during the conversation. The Russian President also congratulated Lukashenko on the recent referendum results in Belarus, in which the majority of people voted in favour of the president's proposed constitutional amendments.

Ukraine planned to attack Belarus: Lukashenko

Meanwhile, Belarusian President Lukashenko claimed that if Russia had not launched the 'special military operation' in Ukraine on February 24, Ukraine would have attacked Belarus the same day. He also claimed that people will forget about the war in Ukraine by the end of 2022.

He also slammed Western countries for imposing sanctions on Russia and Belarus. "We are already accustomed to this Western (policy). Disgusting. Sanctions are now a window of opportunity for us," Lukashenko said, echoing Putin. He went on to allege that foreign mercenaries are moving along the Belarusian border to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

Japan vows to freeze assets of three Belarusian banks

Earlier on Thursday, March 10, the Japanese government stated that the assets of three Belarusian banks will be frozen. This comes just days after EU members decided to tighten sanctions against Minsk over its backing of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In addition, the Japanese government proposed a $100 million humanitarian aid package for Ukraine and its neighbours in order to assist Ukrainians who are escaping the conflict. The European Union approved the removal of three Belarusian banks from the global SWIFT messaging system earlier this week.

