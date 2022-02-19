Russia's Putin Orders Creation Of Facilities For Refugees In Rostov Amid Row With Ukraine

The Russian Emergencies Ministry informed Sputnik on Saturday that the Rostov Area has opened 15 border crossings for migrants fleeing the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. Further, Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Russian Emergencies Ministry to assist the country's southern Rostov Region, which is experiencing an influx of migrants from eastern Ukraine, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov was quoted by Russia's RIA Novosti news agency as saying, "Putin ordered the acting head of the ministry to urgently fly to the Rostov Region to organize on-site work on creating conditions for accommodation for refugees, provision of hot meals and other necessities, including medical care."

Due to the escalating tensions on the contact line, the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) announced the evacuation of their residents to the Rostov Region on Friday. The LPR and DPR accuse Kyiv of initiating a new military offensive against them, while Ukrainian officials have frequently stated that any escalation in Donbas is Russia's fault. Earlier in the day, the governor of the Rostov Region requested Putin's help as a record number of refugees arrived in Russia from Donbas amid a sharp spike in shelling, according to RIA Novosti.

US President criticises intensified mortar firing in anti-Ukraine regions

US President Joe Biden denounced the intensified mortar firing in the anti-Ukraine regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, claiming that there is no sign of de-escalation, as claimed by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. He also warned Russia on Friday against inciting Ukraine with a significant increase in violations, adding that continuing invasion preparations would only lead to a catastrophic and unnecessary war of choice.

Biden, during a press briefing, on Friday stated, "Make no mistake: If Russia pursues its plans, it will be responsible for a catastrophic and needless war of choice...Over the last f ew days, we’ve seen reports of a major uptick in violations of the ceasefire by Russian-backed fighters attempting to provoke Ukraine in the Donbas."

Biden said during a White House press conference that the US and its allies are prepared to defend every inch of NATO territory from any threat to collective security. The US President also stated that the West has "reason to believe" that Russia is planning an invasion, but he declined to provide any reliable intelligence assessments on the subject. He also accused Russian media of creating false charges of genocide in Donbas in order to promote fabricated claims.

(With inputs from agencies)