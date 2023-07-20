Russia's Putin Raises Maximum Age For Mobilised Troops Amid Ongoing War In Ukraine

Anxiety grips Russia as President Vladimir Putin implements new laws that could see men up to 70 years old being drafted into the military, a move that comes amid the country's ongoing bloody war in Eastern Ukraine. The legislation, passed in Moscow, allows reservist males holding high ranks, such as Generals, to be called back to the front up to the age of 70, an increase from the previous age limit of 65. Lesser-ranking officers, such as seniors, can be drafted back into service up to the age of 65, and junior officers up to the age of 60, as per a report from Mirror.

The decision to raise the maximum age of mobilized troops highlights the critical situation the Russian military is facing, with massive losses of soldiers killed and injured in the conflict. The war, which is being primarily fought along a 600-mile frontline in Eastern Ukraine, has taken a toll on the Russian forces, leading to an exodus of fighting-age men fleeing the country to avoid being drafted into the brutal conflict.

How many Russian soldiers have died in the war?

Russian media reports suggest that up to 47,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the war, but Ukrainian claims put the figure much higher, at around 240,000. The Wagner Group mercenaries, who have been at the forefront of the fighting in the east, are also facing turmoil following a failed coup attempt in Moscow.

The gravity of the situation is reflected in the Russian military doctrine now being taught in schools, preparing young boys for the possibility of prolonged conflict. While officially, Moscow acknowledges only 6,000 soldier deaths, public awareness of the devastating impact on their troops is growing as reports of a "meat grinder" fighting style circulate.

Despite the casualties, no sign of Russia backing down

Despite the mounting casualties, Russia's aggression against civilians in Ukraine continues unabated. A recent drone and missile attack on the port of Odesa resulted in injuries to at least six people, including a nine-year-old boy. Furthermore, President Putin's decision to pull Russia out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a crucial wartime deal facilitating Ukraine's exports to famine-affected countries, adds further strain to the already tense situation.