Russia's Putin Says 'Ukraine Must Fulfil Demands' As German Chancellor Urges Ceasefire

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday dialled President Vladimir Putin to discuss the Ukraine crisis. He urged Moscow to stop military action, and implement immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit informed.

In an hour-long conversation, Scholz called the Russian President to immediately halt all hostilities and to allow humanitarian access in the areas where conflict was taking place. The two leaders also decided to hold further talks.

In response to Scholz's requests, Putin said that Ukraine should fulfil all Russian demands. "I hope Kyiv will take a constructive position in the next round of talks," he added, reported Interfax news agency.

Russia started its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24, in the shadow of 'denazifying and demilitarizing' the country. The United Nations informed that over 1.2 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the start of the war. The U.N. human rights office, in its latest count of casualties released Friday afternoon, said that it had confirmed that 331 people have been killed and 675 people were injured since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

According to the Ukrainian government, 9,166 Russian troops have been killed while 939 armoured vehicles, 33 aircraft, 37 helicopters, 105 artillery pieces, 251 tanks, 404 vehicles, and 18 anti-aircraft warfare systems have been destroyed.

Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Day 9 of the Russian assault

On the ninth day of the war, Russian forces shelled Europe's largest nuclear plant, igniting a fire that was extinguished overnight. The UN nuclear watchdog IAEA said that there was no sign of radiation leaks.

Battles involving airstrikes and artillery persisted in the northwest of Kyiv, and in the northeast, with the cities of Okhtyrka and Kharkiv coming under heavy strikes, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said.

Ukrainian defence forces are still holding on to Chernihiv, and have prevented Russian troops' efforts to take the important southern city of Mykolaiv, he said.

Meanwhile, as a result of the invasion, more and more businesses are suspending operations due to multiple sanctions, including Apple, BP, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, M&M, IKEA, affecting thousands of employees and millions of customers throughout the country.

Image: AP