In light of Western sanctions imposed on Russia as a result of its invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree outlining the rules for trading gas with hostile countries on Thursday, March 31, including a new contract-based payment mechanism. The new law would compel 'unfriendly countries' to pay in rubles for Russian gas. Moreover, the new regulation, which takes effect on April 1, requires 'unfriendly countries' to open accounts in Russian banks.

"Today I signed a decree that establishes the rules for trading Russian natural gas with the so-called unfriendly states," he stated as he opened a discussion on the aviation industry's position.

Putin explained how the new energy resource payment system will work. "We offer contractors from such countries a clear and transparent scheme: in order to purchase Russian natural gas, they must open ruble accounts in Russian banks, it is from these accounts that payments will be made for gas delivered starting tomorrow, from April 1 of this year," the Russian president said.

'No one is selling us anything for free, and we will not do charity work either'

At the same time, the President of the Russian Federation stressed that sanctions would follow for violation of the rhythm of payment. If purchasers from "unfriendly countries" do not fulfil new payment criteria, current gas supply contracts will be terminated, according to the Russian President.

"If such payments are not made, we will consider this a default on the part of buyers with all the ensuing consequences," he said. "No one is selling us anything for free, and we will not do charity work either. That is, the existing contracts will be stopped," Putin stressed.

Following Putin's statement on ruble payments, European gas futures skyrocket to $1450 per 1,000 cubic metres. Furthermore, the French Ministry of Finance has stated that Paris and Berlin will not accept Russia's payment terms for gas supplies in rubles. Notably, while the US has prohibited Russian oil imports, other European countries that rely on Russian energy supplies, such as Germany, continue to buy it.

India, the world's third-largest oil consumer, gets less than 3% of its oil from Russia. As sanctions impede Russia's ability to conduct business in major currencies such as the US dollar or the Euro, India has asked the government to establish a rupee-ruble mechanism to promote trade.

(Image: AP)