Russia's Putin Signs Law On Registration Of Rights To Foreign Airplanes Amid Ukraine War

In a key development amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Russia's President Vladimir Putin has inked a bill on assistance measures for civil aviation, allowing Russian enterprises to register rights to foreign airplanes leased by them and provide domestic airworthiness certifications to them. The document has been published on the government's official legal information website. According to New York Post, in an attempt to undermine Western sanctions, Russia had enacted the bill on Monday.

According to the information document, the law is intended to preserve the foreign aircraft fleet with Russian operators for the smooth functioning of civil aviation, Russian news agency Tass reported.

To allow Russian airlines to maintain their fleet of foreign airplanes and operate them on local routes, the Russian Air Code has been amended, as well as other legislative actions. According to Tass, civil aircraft will be authorised and certified by certification centers and test laboratories, with the Transport Ministry determining the specifications for them.

Nearly 780 leased planes are used by Russian airlines

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Western sanctions have allowed aviation-leasing companies until March 28 to recover planes from the nation. Approximately 780 leased planes are used by Russian airlines, with 515 of them being leased from outside, New York Post reported. The majority of foreign-leased planes in Russia are registered in Bermuda and Ireland.

Furthermore, the aviation authorities in those nations have announced that they were suspending the planes' certifications of airworthiness. It is worth noting that without a certificate of airworthiness granted by the civil aviation authority in the nation where it is registered, planes are unable to fly.

Meanwhile, in retaliation to the ongoing Putin government's aggression against Ukraine, several nations have suspended Russian flights to their airspace. According to the International Air Transport Association, Russia's domestic air traffic recovered well in 2021 following the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Western countries' recent travel prohibitions have had a significant influence on the nation's aviation industry in the previous weeks. According to the International Bureau of Aviation (IBA), an aviation consultancy group, Russia has over 600 foreign-owned planes worth around $12 billion.

