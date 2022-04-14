Russia's Putin To Send More Troops To Donbass To Outnumber Ukraine's Forces: Report

As Russian forces failed to take over the Ukrainian national capital, Kyiv, Russia's President Vladimir Putin has reportedly planned to amass a large number of troops in the eastern region. According to a report by The Times UK, Putin wants tens of thousands of soldiers in the Donbass region to ensure victory. The report said that the decision has been taken following the debacle of Russian forces in getting control of the most strategic locations of the war-torn country and the extensive courage shown by the Ukrainian troops.

Citing experts familiar with the evolving development related to the ongoing war, the report said Putin wants to outnumber their Ukrainian counterparts by as many as five to one (5:1). Moreover, images captured by orbiting satellites have shown the build-up of troops and equipment on the border. The situation resembled the same scenario when the Russian troops had amassed near Ukrainian borders before starting a full-fledged war against Ukraine. Until the forces started the brutal war on February 24, Putin, on several occasions, argued that the military buildup was "just a routine drill".

"The Russians will try to put more ground forces in the face of the Ukrainians at once to get the force ratios right, knowing the Ukrainians in the east are in very well-prepared positions," General Sir Richard Barrons, a former British military chief told The Mirror. "The Ukrainians are going to need weapons of great range and lethality," he added.

Putin changes invasion commander to achieve "goal"

Earlier on Tuesday, while reacting to the atrocities of Russian forces in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed the reports and said Moscow “had no other choice” but to invade and would “continue until its full completion and the fulfilment of the tasks that have been set."

According to the Russian President, the "special operation" was going as per plan. As Russian forces were unable to achieve the "goal", Putin has recently replaced the commander of the Russian invasion. According to multiple media reports, Russia’s southern military district commander, General Alexander Dvornikov, is now leading the Russian invasion. The name of the new commander was confirmed by a Western official who said that Dvornikov has extensive experience in Russian operations in Syria.

Notably, the change took place amid reports that Moscow wants an 'announceable success' in eastern Ukraine by May 9, the day when Russia celebrates victory in the Great Patriotic War.

(Image: AP)