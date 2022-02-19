Russia's Putin To Speak To France's Macron On Sunday As Ukraine Tensions Mount

Amid escalating tensions along the Ukrainian border, Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to hold a telephonic conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, February 20. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the same and stated that the call was listed on the "President's schedule." Putin had also spoken to Macron on January 28 wherein the Russian President expressed concerns over the United States' and NATO's responses to Moscow's security proposals. During the conversation, Putin had made it clear that the responses by the US and NATO did not address Russia's main security concerns over Ukraine.

The Sunday's talks come after US President Joe Biden said that he is "convinced" Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to go ahead with his plans to invade Ukraine. Biden's remarks came as tensions rose along the militarised Ukrainian border, with attacks that the West suspected of being "false-flag" operations designed to create a pretext for invasion. Following reports of shelling by the rebels and the Ukrainian government on Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron called for an end to the violence in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

Shelling in the Donbas region escalates tensions

Despite Russia's claims that it is withdrawing troops from Ukraine's borders, Moscow's shelling in the Donbas region has heightened tensions. The situation remains delicate as a result of Russia's recent build-up of roughly 150,000 troops just across the border from the Donbas region in the east, Belarus to the north, and Crimea to the south. Russia, on the other hand, claims that the surge in troops has always been for military exercises and poses no threat to Ukraine or any other country. Meanwhile, Russia's government is yet to present any convincing justification for Europe's largest military buildup since the Cold War.

UN urges concerned parties to exercise 'extreme caution' amid crisis

It's worth noting that the United Nations has urged all parties involved in the crisis to take "extreme caution" as tensions between Moscow and Kyiv have risen with fresh shelling along Ukraine's eastern borders. Rosemary DiCarlo, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, emphasised the need of preserving the ceasefire established under the 2015 Minsk Agreement. However, Russia has repeatedly refuted the claims of a possible Ukrainian invasion stating that it has no such plans against its former Soviet ally.

Image: AP