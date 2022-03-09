Russia's Rating Cut For 2nd Time In A Week To 'C' By Fitch Amid Ukraine Invasion

Resulting from the major sanctions, Russia was downgraded to the second-lowest level by Global credit rating agency Fitch Ratings, which said a bond default is “imminent”. In a statement, the company on Tuesday said that Russia’s rating has been cut by six notches to C, just one step above borrowers who have already been driven into default.

"Fitch-rated global #aircraft lessors could see negative ratings implications from a prolonged ban on conducting business with Russia and/or secondary global #macroeconomic effects resulting from the conflict," said the company in a statement.

“The ‘C’ rating reflects Fitch’s view that a sovereign default is imminent,” the statement added.

Credit: Fitch Ratings

Russia's sovereign credit rating at 'junk' as sanctions hit hard

Fitch and Moody's had earlier downgraded Russia's sovereign credit rating to the "junk" level on March 2, citing the severity of international sanctions in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The credit assessment was prompted by Russia's military invasion of Ukraine on February 25, which resulted in harsh sanctions against Moscow's financial institutions and enterprises, causing a stock market crash and a record drop in the local currency, the Ruble. Russia's sovereign credit rating has been downgraded by six notches to 'B3' from 'Baa3,' according to Moody's, which also stated that the ratings are still under review for further deterioration.

The downgrading of Russia's ratings was nudged by the increased risk of sovereign debt repayment disruptions as a result of the severe and coordinated sanctions, as well as considerable worries about Russia's commitment to service its obligations, according to the credit rating agency.

Russia Ukraine war: US not to impose sanctions against Russian Uranium

The United States authorities will not be imposing sanctions against uranium from Russia because American nuclear power plants depend on it, NEXTA reported.

On the war front, Russian forces have failed to make a significant breakthrough to the north of Kyiv, and Ukrainian forces appear to be succeeding in shooting down enemy planes, according to the latest update from Britain’s Ministry of Defence on day 14 of the war. Meanwhile, US has announced a ban on Russian energy imports while Ukraine’s President urged Britain to strengthen sanctions against Moscow. Moreover, Zelenskyy has vowed that his country will "fight to the end".