Russia's Representative To UN Accuses West Of Hitting 'global Economy' With Sanctions

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia on Wednesday castigated the unilateral punitive sanction measures against Moscow that he warned are leading to a catastrophic “global economic crisis” of the highest record. “The actual causes threatening the global food market with serious turbulence are not in Russia’s actions but rather is the unrestrained sanction hysteria the West has unleashed against Russia,” he said, Moscow’s state-affiliated Tass reported. Washington and its allies, he said, must stop fuelling the Ukrainian crisis, delivering weapons to Kyiv’s regime. Their act is provoking a global food crisis and hunger in dozens of countries, globally, Nebenzia warned.

“The attempt to isolate Russia economically, financially, and logistically from the years-long cooperation channels is already entailing an economic crisis of the historic scale,” Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on March 30, speaking at the UN Security Council session on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

Russia’s permanent representative to the UN demanded that the West must undo the “unilateral illegal restrictive measures” that can ease global tensions in the transport and logistics, and financial ties, to ensure uninterrupted supplies and to stabilize international agricultural and food markets. Moscow will guarantee security to the Ukrainian troops who will opt to surrender arms, Nebenzia said, echoing the Russian rhetoric of surrendering the territory to invading troops to end the ongoing hostilities. "Russian side fully upholds its international obligations and poses no threat to those Ukrainians who lay down their arms," he told a UN Security Council session.

People stand in line to withdraw US dollars and Euros from an ATM in St. Petersburg, Russia. Ordinary Russians faced the prospect of higher prices and crimped foreign travel as Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AP

Russia's UN representative condemns 'cruel treatment' of captured Russian soldiers

The latter also ensured the assembly of "respectful and humane treatment” of the Ukrainian Prisoners of War (POWs). He then condemned the gory treatment of the Russian soldiers by Ukraine’s Army, referring to the "videos of cruel treatment of captured Russian soldiers" and their appearances in the news conferences to blurt forces anti-Russia rhetorics forbidden under the Geneva Convention. Several footage of the Ukrainian forces torturing captive Russian servicemen has appeared on the official Telegram channels of Ukraine’s Army. The Russian soldiers were held accountable for their actions and were asked to disclose their personal information in front of the camera.

Nebenzia said that the West is demonstrating its hypocrisy by demanding humanitarian pauses in Ukraine while the latter continues to mistreat Russian prisoners of war. "Many calls have been voiced [at the UNSC meeting] for a humanitarian ceasefire, for providing humanitarian access, for humanitarian pauses and humanitarian corridors,” he said. "Last Wednesday, the majority [of UNSC] turned down Russia’s draft of a humanitarian resolution binding on all the parties with a concrete lost of steps to be made to resolve the humanitarian crisis, first of all in eastern Ukraine. Bearing this in mind, today’s statements, especially by the Western delegations, sound quite cynical.”

UN vehicle with diplomatic license plates used by Ukraine Army to attack Russian soldiers: Russia’s UN representative

Russia’s UN representative also questioned why the UN vehicle with diplomatic license plates was used in combat near the besieged Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. "Good thing the UN Security Council eventually recognized such violations in Kharkiv and Mariupol," Nebenzya said. "We are expecting a response to our latest request, regarding a UN vehicle with diplomatic license plates DP210015 [mentions complete license number] near Kharkiv, which, according to eyewitnesses, took part in combat operations of Ukrainian nationalists.

"We have also been informed about the use of OSCE vehicles used by Ukraine forces,” he said. "It is important that both organizations give a fair evaluation of similar facts.”

West’s crippling sanctions on Moscow have ripped its economy, rendering their currency Ruble apparently worthless. EU, US, UK, Canada, and allies nation have frozen overseas assets of the Russian central bank and have banned the country from the SWIFT international payment system to eliminate Russian trade in the international markets. US secretary of state Antony Blinken also announced that the Biden administration has imposed a ban on Russian exports and gas export to Washington, while the EU was mulling a similar measure by the end of the year to cut off its Russian energy reliance.

Sanctions were also targeted at Vladimir Putin’s close allies in his inner circle as a retaliatory measure for Moscow’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. About 400 Russians have been added to the sanctions list and more than 600 Russian companies cannot trade with the world outside.

As the American companies Visa and Mastercard suspended their operations in Russia, several Russian Banks—including Sberbank, Russia’s biggest money lending institution, Alfa-Bank, and Tinkoff started issuing cards using the system of Chinese operator ‘UnionPay’ along with Russia’s own ‘Mir’ as an alternate payment network. American Express and Paypal also stopped operating in Moscow as they announced the cessation of all transactions on the Russian accounts.

