After Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of Ukraine's breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk on Monday, February 21, several Western countries and the European Union announced a series of sanctions on Moscow. However, after it started a full-fledged war against Ukraine, more sanctions have been imposed on Moscow.

The sanctions have now started affecting the Russian economy as several Russian oligarchs, banks and other institutions have been facing stringent actions from both EU and the West. The effect can be felt as Russia's richest person Alexei Mordashov is now under the EU's sanction list.

The 54-year-old Mordashov, who is the main shareholder and chairman of Severstal, a Russian conglomerate with interests in metal, energy and mining companies has been facing the brunt of sanctions since the sanctions came into effect on Monday, February 28.

According to a report by The Guardian, though Mordashov has not been sanctioned in the UK, his business interests in the region will now be severely curtailed. The UK report said that the recent sanctions imposed on Moscow would affect Mordashov's Rossiya Bank.

The European Union claimed that the bank belongs to Russian officials who have benefited from the annexation of Crimea. As Mordashov has invested in pro-Russian media houses, the sanctions would also affect his shares. The European Union said these televisions stations helped in destabilising the Ukrainian government. According to Forbes magazine’s list of billionaires, he ranks 51, with a total worth of $29.1 billion.

EU also shut down its airspace for Russian planes

It is worth mentioning that the European Union had announced to shut down its airspace for Russian planes - a decision that over a dozen EU members had already announced.

"We are proposing a prohibition on all Russian-owned, Russian registered or Russian-controlled aircraft. These aircraft will no more be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the EU," Russian aggression, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Apart from airspace, the bloc of 27 member states that are located primarily in Europe has also announced to fund weapons purchase to Ukraine and ban some pro-Kremlin media outlets - news agency Sputnik and Russia Today or RT.

Image: Facebook/Alexey Mordashov