Russia's Sberbank Says It Prevented Attack On Cardholders By Ukrainian App Developers

Amid the ongoing war with Ukraine, the Deputy Chairman of Russia's Sberbank Executive Board claimed that the financial services company prevented a large-scale attack on Russian cardholders, allegedly attempted by a Ukrainian app developer that tried to write off funds across its entire cumulative customer base.

"I want to tell you about an attack that targeted many Russian citizens who have bank cards. Almost immediately after the start of the special operation, we stopped a massive withdrawal of funds from the cards of our clients," Stanislav Kuznetsov told Sputnik. He further claimed that the number of write-off attempts every minute swelled into the tens of thousands and these write-offs were started by a single Ukrainian company - a mobile application developer.

Kuznetsov explained that the company, which had roughly 50 officially registered applications, had launched bulk write-offs over its entire amassed database in a single day. This database held the clients' personal card information, which had been gathered and retained in contravention of international payment system rules, he added.

"Everything was completely legal because they sold legal services in the applications - meal plan subscription, fitness programmes, etc. In one day, the company initiated mass write-offs across the entire database it had accumulated. We blocked hundreds of thousands of write-off attempts," Kuznetsov remarked.

Scammers restarted calling Sberbank since March 20: Official

The deputy chairman of the Sberbank Executive Board stated that scammers stopped calling Russians for a while after the commencement of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. However, they have been active again since March 20, but on a smaller scale - the number of such calls per day has decreased by 5.5 times, Kuznetsov claimed.

In January, Sberbank got 250,000 complaints about scamming attempts, and in February, the bank received 264,000 such complaints. Meanwhile, the financial services company has been registering over 2,000 fraudster calls every 24 hours since March 20, Sputnik reported.

Majority of Russians have savings in Sberbank

It is significant to mention here that Sberbank, which holds the savings of a majority of Russians, is one of several financial institutions targeted by Western sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Sberbank claimed that the majority of scammers who target Russian cardholders are based in Ukraine.

In order to avoid direct hostilities, many call centres have closed or relocated within Ukraine since the onset of Russia's military operation, financial services company added.

(Image: Shutterstock/AP)