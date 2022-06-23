Russia's Senator Blames G7 Leaders' 'geopolitical Egoism' For Ongoing War In Ukraine

As the ravaging war between Russia and Ukraine continues unabated, a senior Russian senator has blamed the G7 leadership's 'irresponsibility and geopolitical selfishness' for the prevailing situation in Kyiv.

"G7 leaders are directly responsible for the tragedy in Ukraine, or should I say it is because of their irresponsibility and geopolitical egoism, to be precise," Konstantin Kosachev, deputy speaker of the Russian Federation Council, wrote on his Telegram channel, the TASS news agency reported.

He also condemned a high-ranking US official for his recent comments on the vision of the inter-governmental political forum.

At a recent briefing, the US officials had stated that G7 leaders were preparing to advance their vision of the world based on freedom and transparency, rather than coercion, aggression, or spheres of influence, at a summit scheduled to take place in Germany from June 26 to 28. According to the Russian senator, the peace in Ukraine would have been sustained, and the nation itself wouldn't have been split between East and West if the Kyiv authorities had been propagating the vision of the world based on such principles.

G7 provides an $18.4 billion aid package to help war-torn Ukraine

"Ukraine wouldn’t have had any other choice then but to become a free, civilized and democratic country for all its citizens," Kosachev stated.

Earlier in May, the G7 Financial Ministers agreed on an $18.4 billion aid package to help war-torn Ukraine. According to media reports, they also emphasized that they are prepared to support Kyiv throughout the Russian conflict and provide more assistance if required. Notably, the most important objectives of the inter-governmental political forum are to discover solutions to global political and social issues.

Zelenskyy to attend upcoming G7 meeting in Germany

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has "gratefully" accepted the invitation forwarded by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to attend the meeting to be held in the Bavarian Alps. Based on rotational leadership, Germany will host the vital summit taking place amid growing Russian aggression in eastern Europe. On the agenda at the 48th top leaders' meeting will be a "local challenge that quickly developed to a global one," the G7 webpage noted. State heads of France, Canada, Japan, Italy the United Kingdom, and the United States will also be in attendance.

Image: AP