A senior Russian Ambassador in Geneva on May 23 resigned from his post over the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by his country's armed forces. Forty one-year-old Boris Bondarev tendered his resignation before writing a blistering letter to foreign colleagues condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's "aggressive war" in Ukraine. "For 20 years of my diplomatic career I have seen different turns of our foreign policy, but never have I been so ashamed of my country as on February 24 of this year," he stated, as per the Associated Press (AP).

Bondarev, a diplomatic counsellor who served in Cambodia and Mongolia before focussing on Russia's position in the Geneva Conference on Disarmament, confirmed his resignation in a letter addressed to Ambassador Gennady Gatilov. “Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is not about diplomacy. It is all about warmongering, lies and hatred,” Bondarev added. The resignation represents an unusual public admission of Russian diplomatic dissatisfaction with the country's war in Ukraine. It comes as Putin's government tries to suppress criticism over the invasion and dispel narratives that contradict the Russian government's version of how the "special military operation" has been carried out.

The Russian diplomat slams country's Foreign Ministry

Furthermore, Bondarev stated that he is yet to hear back from Russian officials and that he has no intentions to leave Geneva. “Am I concerned about the possible reaction from Moscow? I have to be concerned about it," he added. He also slammed Russia's Foreign Ministry's rising "lies and unprofessionalism," specifically targetting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. “In 18 years, Lavrov went from a professional and educated intellectual … to a person who constantly broadcasts conflicting statements and threatens the world with nuclear weapons!” he wrote. Today, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is not about diplomacy. It is all about warmongering, lies and hatred," Bondarev remarked.

Putin calls for formation of state-run 'information Protection System'

It should be mentioned here that Russian President Putin has called for the formation of a state information protection system. Speaking about the protection of domestic cyberspace, Putin stressed the importance of establishing a state-run information security system. The Russian President noted that one of the most critical responsibilities is to improve the security of state information systems and communication networks. He also emphasised the importance of strengthening the defence of the domestic digital space.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP