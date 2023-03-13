Russia’s Share Of Global Arms Exports Decline Sharply In Recent Five Yrs As War Takes Toll

In the midst of the Russia-Ukraine war, Moscow’s share of global arms exports has plunged sharply in the recent five-year period. According to Radio Free Europe, the barrage of western sanctions imposed on Russia following the commencement of Russia’s invasion of the eastern European country has contributed to the decline. The Kremlin's own need to conserve weaponry amid the ongoing war can be considered another reason for the decline in the sales of weapons. The deplorable data of the Russian shares was shared by an influential research group.

As per the data, Russia’s share of global arms exports has declined from 22 percent in the 2013-2017 period to 16 percent in 2018-2022.

The data was released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) on March 13. While Russia witnessed a major decline, the United States continued to remain the global leader in arms exports. As per the reports, the United States' global arms exports rose from 33% to 40% in the same five-year period. "Likely, the invasion of Ukraine will further limit Russia's arms exports," said Pieter Wezeman, a senior SIPRI researcher. “This is because Russia will prioritise supplying its armed forces, and demand from other states will remain low due to trade sanctions on Russia and increasing pressure from the U.S.A. and its allies not to buy Russian arms,” he added. Meanwhile, Russian archnemesis Ukraine became the world’s third biggest arms importer in the year 2022.

Ukraine World's 3rd Biggest Arms Importer in 2022

In the report, the Stockholm International Research Institute stated that from 1991, when the war-stricken country became independent, to 2021, Ukraine imported a few major arms. However, things changed drastically following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The eastern European country currently stands at the number three spot. While Wezeman stated that there has been a global decline in arms transfer, the transactions in Europe have drastically increased amidst the war.

According to the data, the gap between the arms exports between the US and Russia has widened significantly. On the other hand, the gap between Russia and France has narrowed significantly as well. "France is gaining a bigger share of the global arms market as Russian arms exports decline, as seen in India, for example," Wezeman said. “This seems likely to continue, as, by the end of 2022, France had far more outstanding orders for arms exports than Russia,” he added.