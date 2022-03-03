Russia's Sovereign Credit Rating At 'junk' As Sanctions Hit Hard, Claim Moody's, Fitch

As the United States (US), the European Union (EU), and other Western countries implemented a flurry of sanctions to isolate Russia from the world arena, the Russian economy has begun to feel the effects of its invasion of Ukraine. Global credit rating agencies, Fitch and Moody's, have downgraded Russia's sovereign credit rating to "junk" level on March 2, citing the severity of international sanctions in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The credit assessment was prompted by Russia's military invasion of Ukraine on February 25, which resulted in harsh sanctions against Moscow's financial institutions and enterprises, causing a stock market crash and a record drop in the local currency, the Ruble. Russia's sovereign credit rating has been downgraded by six notches to 'B3' from 'Baa3,' according to Moody's, which also stated that the ratings are still under review for further deterioration.

The downgrading of Russia's ratings was prompted by the increased risk of sovereign debt repayment disruptions as a result of the severe and coordinated sanctions, as well as considerable worries about Russia's commitment to service its obligations, according to the credit rating agency.

"The multi-notch downgrade of Russia's ratings and maintaining the review for further downgrade were triggered by the severe sanctions that Western countries have imposed on Russia, including the sanctioning of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (CBR) and some large financial institutions, in response to its military invasion of Ukraine (B3 review for downgrade) and retaliatory measures taken by the Russian authorities," Moody's informed in an official statement.

The global rating agency cautioned that the sanctions limiting access to Russia's international reserves, which are meant to protect the government from unfavourable shocks, are likely to cause long-term disruption to the economy and financial industry. According to Moody's, inflows of foreign money from Russian oil and gas exports may provide a buffer against the impact of these harsh sanctions, but this does not negate the high chance of long-term economic disruption and greater sensitivity to shocks.

Fitch reduced Russia's rating from 'BBB' to 'B'

In the meantime, Fitch has reduced Russia's sovereign rating from 'BBB' to 'B'. Rating Watch Negative (RWN) has been applied to the ratings. The RWN reflects the high degree of volatility in international relations, including the potential for further sanctions tightening and uncertainty over Russia's policy response such as not servicing its debt, and the risk of a more acute loss of domestic economic confidence, Fitch added in the statement.

According to the agency, international sanctions on Russia have increased macro-financial stability risks, causing a significant shock to the country's credit fundamentals and jeopardising its willingness to service government debt. The US sanctions barring transactions with the Ministry of Finance, according to the agency, will not obstruct the service of Russia's sovereign debt, but this is unknown, and the risk of such a harsh step has increased significantly.

