Russian State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet has invited French Presidential candidate Marine Le Pen to visit Crimea, Ria Novosti reported. Mikhail Sheremet praised Marine Le Pen for her commitment to "democratic values, balanced and reasonable approach" to analysing events in the world. He expressed gratitude to her for her attitude towards the choice of the people of Crimea.

The statement of Russian State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet comes as Marine Le Pen on April 13, said that she considers Crimea to be part of Russia. According to Mikhail Sheremet, the views of leaders like Marine Le Pen provides Europe with an opportunity to protect itself from "anti-Russian hysteria and Nazi grin," as per the Ria Novosti report. Shermet stated that European countries need to remove the leaders from "war parties" and take a stance for "constructive relations." He stressed Russia has always been calling for constructive ties between countries. As per the news report, Crimea became a part of Russia in March 2014 after a referendum. 96.77% of voters in Crimea and 95.6% of voters in Sevastopol in the referendum had expressed that they wanted to join Russia. However, Ukraine refers to Crimea as Ukrainian territory that is temporarily occupied. It is to mention here that the Russian offensive in Ukraine continues for second month.

Presidential Elections in France

Earlier on April 13, French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen asserted that she will move France out of the NATO alliance's military command if she wins the ongoing presidential elections, Sputnik reported. However, Marine Le Pen stressed that she does not want France to leave the bloc and only wants the country to move out of its command structure. Over the years, the National Rally leader has been repeatedly calling on France to exit NATO's integrated command. It is to mention here that Marine Le Pen faces President Emmanuel Macron in the French presidential elections. According to the French Ministry of Interior, the French President Emmanuel Macron received 27.84% votes in his favour while Marine Le Pen won 23.15% votes in the first round of elections held on April 10. Notably, the second round of French Presidential elections is set to be held on April 24.

Image: AP