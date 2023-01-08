Russia's Strikes Killed A Civilian In Ukraine During The Christmas Ceasefire, Says Report

In Ukraine, at least one civilian was killed and three others were injured during a 36-hour Russian ceasefire that was intended to mark Orthodox Christmas, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. The ceasefire, which was proposed by Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Friday, January 6, was set to last from noon Moscow time on Friday to midnight local time on Saturday. As per a report from CNN, it was rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "a cover" being used by the Russians to resupply and halt Ukrainian advances in the eastern Donbas region.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of Donetsk region military administration, confirmed that Russia's forces had launched seven missile strikes on Kramatorsk and two on the city of Kostyantynivka overnight Saturday into Sunday, January 8. Kyrylenko stated that the attacks in Kramatorsk damaged an educational institution and an industrial facility, and an industrial area in Kostyantynivka was also hit. In addition to the civilian casualties, two power plants in Russian-controlled parts of Donetsk were damaged in shelling by Ukrainian forces on Sunday, according to the Donetsk Joint Center of Control and Coordination. Casualties were reported at the Starobesheve Thermal Power Plant, with infrastructure also damaged at the Starobesheve and Zuivska Thermal Power Plants. The number of casualties was not disclosed. The string of attacks during the ceasefire window has raised concerns about the ongoing conflict in the region.

US was skeptical of Russia's ceasefire

The Kremlin's announcement of a ceasefire in Ukraine was met with skepticism by the US State Department and President Joe Biden. Spokesman Ned Price described the move as "cynical," and President Biden remarked that it seemed as if Russian President Vladimir Putin was "trying to find some oxygen', as per a report from New York Times.

Germany's Foreign Minister also denounced Putin's ceasefire and questioned as to if Russia really sought peace. “A so-called ceasefire brings neither freedom nor security to people living in daily fear under Russian occupation,” Baerbock said. Furthermore, UN Chief Guterres stated that he is ready to welcome any truce in the war-ravaged nation, however, he asserted that the temporary cessation of hostilities would not "replace a just peace in line with the UN Charter and international law."

Meanwhile, in response to the ongoing conflict, the US and Germany announced that they will be providing Ukraine with armored fighting vehicles for the first time, following France's similar decision. Ukrainian officials have previously requested such vehicles, including the American Bradley Fighting Vehicle, the French AMX-10 RC, and the German Marder, as well as Western tanks, which have thus far been denied.

Image: AP