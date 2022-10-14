'Russia's Strikes Warrant Further Support': UK On Donating Air Defence Missiles To Ukraine

The United Kingdom will be providing Ukraine with air defence missiles in its battle against Russian as the war continues to rage on for over seven months now. The war escalated as a result of Russia's strikes on Ukrainian cities earlier this month. Amid the tense situation, air defence systems are critical to ensure Ukraine does not suffer from setbacks on the battlefield. It is pertinent to note that Ukraine has continued to ask the western nations, including the UK to provide air defence systems to ensure the defence of critical infrastructure.

"The AMRAAM rockets, which will be provided in the coming weeks for use with the NASAMS air defence systems pledged by the US, are the first donated by the UK which are capable of shooting down cruise missiles," reads a statement by the UK's defence ministry.

These weapons will help Ukraine defend its skies from attacks and strengthen their overall missile defence alongside the US NASAMS.

"Hundreds of additional air defence missiles, of other types previously provided, will also be donated as part of the package, along with hundreds of additional aerial drones to support Ukraine’s information gathering and logistics capabilities, and a further 18 howitzer artillery guns, in addition to the 64 already delivered," the statement adds. "Russia’s latest indiscriminate strikes on civilian areas in Ukraine warrant further support to those seeking to defend their nation. So today I have authorised the supply of AMRAAM anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine," said Ben Wallace, UK's defence minister. "These weapons will help Ukraine defend its skies from attacks and strengthen their overall missile defence alongside the US NASAMS," he added.

What else is UK providing to Ukraine?

The United Kingdom will also be providing Ukraine with 18 howitzer artillery guns, aerial drones which will aid Ukraine in information gathering and other types of air defence missiles. Bolstering Ukraine's air defence is the UK's primary priority. "These weapons will help Ukraine defend its skies from attacks and strengthen their overall missile defence alongside the US NASAMS," the British defence minister added.

Which other nations are providing air defence systems to Ukraine?

The US is providing Ukraine with NASAMS and Germany has announced it will be providing Ukraine with air-defence systems as well. During an interview with France 2, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the country will also be providing Ukraine with air defence systems.