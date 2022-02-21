Russia's Tanks And Armed Trucks Marked With Symbol 'Z' Amid Mounting Tensions With Ukraine

Amid the mounting tensions between Kremlin and Kyiv, a 'Russian invasion' army riding on tanks and armoured vehicles with the letter "Z" marked on them, were seen to be moving towards Ukraine's border, reported The Sun. The armed vehicles were said to have been labelled with unique, distinguishable white-coloured 'Z' letter inside a 'square box' to avert friendly fire once the war would commence.

Referring to an impending catastrophe, a military source in Kyiv told The Sun, “It would suggest final preparations are complete. It is vital that any attacking force can be distinguished, particularly from the air where Russian forces will have complete control. The Ukrainians have very similar tanks and vehicles and will want to reduce the risk of friendly fire.”

According to a video footage filmed near the border, the letter ‘Z’ has been marked on Russian tanks, self-propelled artillery, fuel trucks, as well as supply vehicles. As troops of over 200,000 soldiers surrounded Ukraine to the north, south, and east, sources noted that military hardware designated "Z" was between six and 25 kilometres from the border, as per The Sun.

Military analysts further stated that this act has imitated the methods used by the United Kingdom and the United States during the First Gulf War when soldiers dispatched to liberate Kuwait painted military vehicles with an inverted chevron, Mirror reported.

Ukraine has 'widely understood' that Russia has decided to conduct a devastating invasion

According to diplomatic sources in Kyiv, Ukraine has "widely understood" that Russian President Vladimir Putin has already decided to conduct a brutal and devastating invasion. Furthermore, these "Z" marked vehicles have been witnessed as Russia has breached its promise to remove its troops from northern neighbour Belarus after ten days of training, The Sun reported.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volfovich, the Chief of Belarusian General Staff, claimed that no such guarantee was ever made. As the scenario in the Donbas intensifies, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin announced that joint military drills between Russia and Belarus would continue at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training area.

Ever since Kyiv began to move closer to the West, Russia and Ukraine have been at odds, paving way for Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and insurgents taking up arms in eastern Ukraine's Donbas, The Sun reported.

(Image: AP)