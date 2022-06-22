Russia's Top Official Warns West Against 'Article 5' Talk In Kaliningrad Standoff: Report

In a stalemate between Lithuania and Russia over Kaliningrad Transit, a top Russian official advised the West on June 22 to avoid talking about using NATO's "Article 5" mutual defence clause. After the Baltic state prevented the transit of products subject to EU sanctions from Russia to its Baltic exclave, Moscow has pledged practical retaliation that will damage Lithuania's population.

"I would like to warn Europeans against dangerous rhetorical games on the topic of conflict," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on June 22, according to Interfax news agency.

As Russia warned Lithuania about rail traffic restrictions to Kaliningrad, the US pledged its full support for the Baltic nation on June 22. According to US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, America stands by its NATO members as well as Lithuania. He went on to emphasise that his country is firm in its commitment to NATO's Article 5.

Price stated, "We support our NATO allies, we support Lithuania. Our commitment to NATO's Article 5 is unbreakable."

In terms of "national security," Kaliningrad is a critical location. There is also the Russian Baltic navy's headquarters. Furthermore, Moscow previously stationed nuclear-capable Iskander ballistic missiles in Kaliningrad. One of Putin's closest allies, Nikolai Patrushev, visited the Kaliningrad region to discuss "national security in north-west Russia."

US praises Lithuania's decision

Russia has warned that Lithuania's decision to ban rail transit will have serious consequences, calling it a "hostile action." Between Lithuania and Poland, Kaliningrad is a Russian Baltic Sea enclave. The US praised Lithuania's decision for its "exceptional economic measures," but stated that it does not want to give Russian saber-rattling or Russian arrogance any greater publicity.

The Russian government called European Union representative Markus Ederer to the foreign ministry. Lithuania had barred supplies from being transported to the enclave, citing EU sanctions. It is worth noting that Lithuania is a member of both NATO and the EU. Lithuania believes it is simply following EU sanctions imposed in reaction to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The EU has endorsed Lithuania's position, arguing that it is just upholding EU sanctions imposed in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Among the sanctioned products are coal, metals, construction materials, and innovative technology. As a member of the NATO military alliance, Lithuania is protected by collective defence treaties. Notably, Kaliningrad, where Russia's Baltic Fleet is stationed, has no boundary with Russia.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP