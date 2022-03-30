Amid the heavy shelling, the Ukrainian General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information on Wednesday in which it accused the Russian troops of again accumulating at ​​the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. According to the statement released on Facebook on Wednesday, it said that the accumulation of occupation troops in the area of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been continuously increasing over the past few days. However, the statement did not clarify or has no clarification about the number of troops accumulated near the danger area.

"The accumulation of occupation troops in the area of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the 'Hide' object and the exclusion zone in general continues," read the statement released on the social media platform. "Yes, the movement of mixed columns of enemy machinery from Ivankiv settlement in the direction of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant was recorded," added the statement. This came despite Russia, on Tuesday, vowing to decrease its forces from the war-torn country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Russian forces had recently attacked one of the nuclear power plants last month. This raised grave concerns regarding the safety of the plant. Since then, the Ukrainian government has been alleging that the Russian forces are not giving proper space to the plant officials to run the hazardous site properly-- a claim that Moscow has denied multiple times. Notably, Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant has been undergoing decommissioning since the 1986 accident. According to IAEA, significant amounts of nuclear material remain in various facilities at the site in the form of spent fuel and other radioactive waste.

Russia accuses Ukraine of disrupting signing of agreements on safety of nuclear facilities

Earlier on Friday, Moscow added a new twist concerning the safety of nuclear facilities. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, it was the Ukrainian government that had disrupted the signing of agreements on the safety of nuclear facilities, Belta News reported on Friday. As per the Russian MFA, Moscow was ready to sign the document which was prepared by the IAEA, but, it was Kyiv that had disrupted the safety agreements.

It is worth mentioning that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians.

Image: AP