Russia's Tu-95MS Strategic Bombers Intercepted By NORAD F-16 Fighters Over Alaska

Russia's Air Force [Voenno-vozdushnye sily Rossii, VVS] flew two Tu-95MS strategic bombers [Russian: Туполев Ту-95; NATO reporting name: "Bear"] over Alaska that were intercepted by two NORAD F-16 fighters, the North American Aerospace Defence Command [NORAD] said in an official release. Two F-35As, one E-3 Sentry [AWACS], and two NORAD KC-135 Stratotankers were deployed to support this operation, the joint American and Canadian military command added.

"NORAD conducts routine interception of Russian aircraft in the Air Defence Identification Zone," the North American command stressed. It added that Russian bombers and fighter jets escorting them remained in international airspace and never entered the sovereign airspace of the United States or Canada.

"North American Aerospace (NORAD) detected, tracked, identified with certainty and intercepted four Russian aircraft located in the Alaska air defense identification zone," NORAD noted in the official statement. "This kind of Russian activity arises from regularly in the North American air defense identification area and is not perceived as a threat or a provocation," the North American military command further stated.

Credit: Russia MoD

NORAD tracks and identifies with certainty foreign military aircraft that enter the air defence identification area. NORAD routinely monitors the travel of foreign aircraft and, if necessary, escort them outside said zone.

Credit: NORAD/twitter

Russia's Defence Ministry had notified in a statement that the Tu-95MS which entered service with the Long-Range Aviation of the Soviet Air Forces in 1956, and was used for combat in 2015, was conducting a scheduled flight in the Alaskan airspace "over the neutral waters of the Chukchi and Okhotsk Seas". The duration of the flight was more than seven hours, said Russian MoD. VVS' strategic long-range bombers regularly perform flights over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the Northern Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas, and also the Pacific Ocean.

A fighter escort was provided by the crews of Su-30 aircraft of the Air Force and Air Defence Association of Moscow's Eastern Military District. Russia's bombers and fighter jets from its Aerospace Forces perform routine flights in strict compliance with the "international rules", said the Russian Defence Ministry in a statement.

Russia's Tu-95MS bomber. Credit: Russia MoD

Credit: Russia MoD

NORAD 'anticipated this Russian activity'

NORAD noted that it had "anticipated this Russian activity" and that its fighter jets were scrambled to conduct the "planned interception". Russian aircraft regularly conduct activities in the defence identification zone that are routed to North American airlines. "Russia resumed its long-range aviation activities in 2007," NORAD stressed, adding that its pilots conducted an annual average of about six to seven Russian aircraft interceptions.

According to NORAD, the sorties conducted by Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers were "in no way" associated with the recent operations of the NORAD and the US Northern Command with respect to shooting down the unidentified objects circulating in the Alaskan airspace. US F-22 fighter jet on Friday this week shot down an unidentified 'high-altitude object' with a missile in the skies of Deadhorse over Alaska. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposed restrictions on the planes flying around Prudhoe Bay and Kuparuk. A US Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft, a Combat King II, travelling at 170 mph was also spotted encircling and patrolling the area at an altitude of 3,225 feet.

Russia's Tu-95MS aircraft, this week, also flew over the neutral waters of the Bering Sea, while at least two Tu-160 strategic missile carriers conducted a routine flight over the "neutral waters" of the Barents and Norwegian Seas, with a total duration of more than 13 hours, Russia's Defence Ministry notified this week, without mentioning whether any of the bombers or fighter jets were intercepted by US and Canadian combined military command.

Russia's Tu-95MS bomber. Credit: Russia MoD

Credit: Russia MoD

Russia's bombers have ramped up the military air patrols over the Arctic Ocean, penetrating the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) for at least a 12-mile air defence identification zone [ADIZ] around Alaska. Moscow views NATO's enlargement that now includes former Warsaw Pact countries, as well as the Baltic states post the 1991 Soviet collapse as "provocation." In 2017 and 2018, Russia conducted the largest military exercises— Zapad and Vostok-2018 (East-2018)—with 300,000 personnel. It was the biggest Soviet maneuvers of the Cold War era. In the Arctic, Norway shares the border with Russia.