Russia's TV Journalist Ovsyannikova Briefly Detained For Protesting Against War In Ukraine

Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who had once garnered world headlines for her live on-air antiwar protest, was released on Monday after a brief detention by the Moscow police. According to her lawyer, there were no details about her whereabouts post her release. Earlier on Sunday, the TV journalist shared photographs of her arrest on her social media account wherein two security officials were seen escorting the scribe to a van. It is to mention that she went viral on social media in early March after she abruptly appeared on a live news bulletin and displayed a poster reading: “Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda. They are lying to you” in Russian. She also shouted in Russian -- "Stop the war. No to war."

According to a report by Radio Free Europe, her lawyer said that the journalist was arrested from her Moscow-based house on July 17. Ovsyannikova also confirmed the same on her Instagram account, saying she was taken to the police station in the capital's Krasnoselsky district. In another post, Ovsyannikova said she had been charged for debunking the efforts of the Russian army. Also, she cited her recent interview with a news channel where she came in support of opposition politician Ilya Yashin. Notably, Yashin is being held in detention for allegedly spreading "fake news" about the Russian army and its "special military operation".

Marina Ovsyannikova arrested for criticising Putin's invasion

As per the local media reports, the TV journalist also dare to challenge the steps taken by Russian President Vladimir Putin last week wherein she unfurled a with the inscription "Putin is a murderer, his soldiers are fascists" and photos of children killed in Ukraine. Besides, on several occasions, she criticised the Russian head for his unlawful action against Ukraine. However, neither did the police arrest her from the protest site nor after her social media post. Meanwhile, on Monday, the journo again took to social media to confirm her release. "I’m home. Everything is okay, But now I know it’s always best to bring a suitcase and passport if you go out," she wrote humorously.

Image: Instagram/@ovsiannikova6219