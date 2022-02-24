The North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO's) Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, on Thursday strongly denounced Russia's move to launch a military operation in Ukraine. He stated that the latest move by Russian President Vladimir Putin has put the lives of countless civilians at risk. The NATO chief also slammed Moscow for pursuing an aggressive policy against a sovereign and independent country.

Stoltenberg further remarked that this is a flagrant violation of international law, as well as a substantial threat to Euro-Atlantic security. He also demanded that Russia immediately end its military action and respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. "NATO allies will meet to address the consequences of Russia’s aggressive actions. We stand with the people of Ukraine at this terrible time. NATO will do all it takes to protect and defend all allies," Stoltenberg said in a statement.

I strongly condemn #Russia’s reckless attack on #Ukraine, which puts at risk countless civilian lives. This is a grave breach of international law & a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security. #NATO Allies will meet to address Russia’s renewed aggression. https://t.co/FPpyuzmUXD — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) February 24, 2022

NATO chief urges Russia to pursue diplomacy to resolve crisis

Earlier on Tuesday, February 22, Stoltenberg had met with Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau to discuss the consequences of Russia's recognition of Ukraine’s separatist regions -- the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR). The recognition of these regions by Russia was termed by the NATO chief as the "deliberate breach of international law and the Minsk agreements." Stoltenberg had also urged Moscow to refrain from inflaming the conflict and instead pursue diplomacy to resolve the crisis.

Ukraine shuts airports in its eastern flank

Amid the standoff with Russia, the Ukrainian government has ordered the closure of airports in eastern Ukraine from midnight to 7 a.m. (local time). As Russian aviation authorities attempt to gain control of the airspace, Ukrainian aviation authorities have deemed some airspace in the east to be "danger areas," PTI reported. It is to note that Ukraine acted after Russia issued a ban on civilian air traffic in the airspace over eastern Ukraine.

