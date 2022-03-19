Russia's UN Envoy Claims Twitter Blocked His Account; Taunts Site Over Free Press & Bias

Amid Russia-led full-fledged war on Ukraine since February 24, several countries and multi-national companies have imposed heavy sanctions on Moscow. In the latest, the Kremlin's first deputy United Nations ambassador Dmitry Polyansky has alleged that his handle on micro-blogging site Twitter has been blocked after he published a tweet about the maternity hospital in the besieged southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol. Deeming the blockage as deplorable, the Russian diplomat mentioned that he received a message from the Parag Agarwal-led entity's cloud service stating he has violated Twitter's rules.

While Twitter allegedly reasoned the blockage with breaches to rules relating to abuse and harassment, the Russian representative has said that restriction to access his handle illustrates how much free press, alternative view and free information is valued by Twitter and the United States.

Twitter allegedly blocks Russian UN diplomat's account over violations

After a United Nations Security Council meeting on March 18, Polyansky told media reporters that Twitter had referred to a warning tweet on March 7 that the hospital in Mariupol has been converted into a military object by radicals. He further deemed the alleged misinformation as 'very disturbing' and went on to say that the United Nations spreads disinformation without verification, as per PTI.

It may be noted that the Russian diplomat's Twitter has been restored and his 22 thousand followers are intact. The tweet in question can be perused as follows, "That’s how fake news is born. We warned in our statement back on 7 March that this hospital has been turned into a military object by radicals. Very disturbing that the UN spreads this information without verification."

That’s how #Fakenews is born. We warned in our statement back on 7 March (https://t.co/OpSeejBais) that this hospital has been turned into a military object by radicals. Very disturbing that UN spreads this information without verification #Mariupol #Mariupolhospital https://t.co/99v8avyThS pic.twitter.com/JsHgsv5YfQ — Dmitry Polyanskiy (@Dpol_un) March 9, 2022

Day 24: Russia-Ukraine war

On the pretext of carrying out a 'special military operation' in Ukraine and the autonomous region of Donetsk, comprising rebel regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military offensive on February 24. Also, while reports of heavy shelling and explosions have jolted key cities of Ukraine, the Kremlin continued to brush his violent vision under the carpet. Despite aiming missiles at residential complexes, hospitals, civilian set-ups and gritty visuals of heavy casualties across Kyiv, the Kremlin has asserted that its primary objective was to put Ukrainian military infrastructure 'out of operation'.

While the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine has entered its Day 24 on Saturday, the Ukrainian forces have put forth fierce resistance on the orders of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The UN has said that over 3 million residents have fled Ukraine, while the West has imposed numerous sanctions on Russia, particularly on wealthy business leaders and associates of the Kremlin, referred to as Russian oligarchs.

