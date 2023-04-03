Russia's UNSC Presidency And Iran's Victory In ICJ: An Overview

Russia is set to assume the presidency of the UN Security Council this month on Saturday, and Kremlin has maintained that it plans to "exercise all the rights afforded by the role." While Russia's presidency is a part of the rotation of the member states in Alphabetical order, the former Soviet Union is facing mounting global outrage due to its role in attacking neighbouring Ukraine.

The US and its allies have been attempting to prevent Russia from assuming the UN presidency, and its most vocal insistence yet is Washington has demanded that Moscow "conducts itself professionally."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, over the issue of Russia's Presidency, said it was absurd that the UN had allowed Russia to assume the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council. In a scathing attack on the UN, Zelenskyy noted that Russia's presidency goes to show the institution's "total bankruptcy."

"Unfortunately, we have some obviously absurd and destructive news," Zelenskyy said in a video address. "And at the same time, Russia is chairing the UN Security Council. It's hard to imagine anything that proves more the total bankruptcy of such institutions," he added.

The chief of staff to the president of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, stated on Twitter on Saturday: “It’s not just a shame. It is another symbolic blow to the rules-based system of international relations.”



In February 2022, when its forces started a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moscow last controlled the position.

ICJ rules in Iran's favour

Earlier on March 30, judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that the US was behind the illegal assets freezing of its archrival Iran-based companies. ICJ asked the United States to pay compensation, according to TRT world. The amount is yet to be decided later. But the Hague court also noted that Iran does not currently have any jurisdiction over $1.75 billion frozen assets from Iran's central bank. In 2016, Tehran moved the international court against Washington for violating the 1955 friendship treaty and freezing its assets illegally.

The US argued that the court must not release the funding to the Islamic Republic as it has "unclean hands," and that the country is a sponsor of terrorism. ICJ, however, ruled that the case was entirely legitimate and that the treaty was valid.