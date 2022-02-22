Russia's Upper House Greenlights Putin's Request To Use Military Force Outside Country

As the Russia-Ukraine crisis continues to escalate, Russia's Upper House of Parliament has given President Vladimir Putin permission to use military force outside the country after he sought the same from lawmakers, which could pave the way for a broader attack on Ukraine. This comes after the White House began referring to Russian troop deployments in eastern Ukraine as an 'invasion'. Several European leaders said earlier in the day that Russian troops have moved into rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine after Russian President Putin recognised their independence.

Putin earlier asserted that he does not plan to restore Russia's empire as claimed by the West after he ordered the formal recognition of pro-Russian rebel provinces in Russian Duma. As he met with his Azerbaijani counterpart President Ilham Aliyev at the Kremlin on Tuesday, Putin stated, "We predicted speculation that Russia plans to restore (its) empire within imperial borders, this absolutely does not correspond with reality," according to Russian state-affiliated press reports.

On the other hand, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has questioned Ukraine’s right to sovereignty, stressing that the ruling government in Kyiv did not represent the country’s constituent parts. “If we talk about the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity, one of the key documents is the Declaration on Principles of International Law concerning Friendly Relations among Peoples,” Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, as per an Interfax news agency report.

Meanwhile, nearly 5,000 US troops from the 82nd Airborne Division deployed in Poland as a part of the strategy to bolster the NATO defence alliance force under the looming threat of Russia invading Ukraine is operating alongside Polish forces to set up processing centres for tens of thousands of refugees from Kyiv, including Americans. Civilians in the near future are expected to flee neighbouring Ukraine when Moscow unleashes an armed conflict in the pro-Russia breakaway provinces, US military officials told New York Times.

World leaders focus on how to punish Russia over Ukraine

As the world leaders got over the shock of Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to deploy troops to separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, they are now focused on producing as forceful a reaction as possible. Germany made the first big move, taking steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia — a lucrative deal long sought by Moscow, but criticized by the US for increasing Europe's reliance on Russian energy supplies.

The West insisted Putin's bold moves in Ukraine violated countless international agreements and since the words of diplomacy had failed, it was time to move towards action. With Western powers long having made clear that the fate of Ukraine wasn't worth a hot and direct military confrontation with Russia, and the potential of a world war, sanctions were the only, limited, option to crystalize their anger.

(With inputs from AP)