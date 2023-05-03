Russia's Victory Day: Celebrations Muted, Parades Scrapped To 'not Provoke' Kyiv Amid War

Fear of aggravating Ukraine has forced at least six Russian areas to abandon elaborate parades planned for Victory Day on May 9, which marks the historic Soviet win over Nazi Germany. Areas as far as 400 miles from the border have called off the military processions citing “safety concerns”, including Saratov, Pskov, Voronezh, Oryol, Kursk, and Belgorod.

“There won’t be a parade in order to not provoke the enemy with large numbers of equipment and service members in central Belgorod,” region head Vyacheslav Gladkov announced last month, according to The Guardian. The mass cancellations appear strange, as it is unlikely for Russians to dial down celebrations of Victory Day, an event that marks the end of a “great patriotic war."

While the victory occurred decades of years ago, it continues to be brought up by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who claims that Ukraine is a successor to Nazi Germany and will encounter the same fate. In a speech delivered last year, he said that Moscow's forces were battling Kyiv's to make sure that "there is no place in the world for butchers, murderers and Nazis.” “Victory will be ours, like in 1945,” he said at the time.

Russia grows vulnerable as war stretches on

The threat of Ukrainian attacks during Victory Day was admitted by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who told journalists on Tuesday that authorities were “doing everything necessary to ensure security." “Of course, we are aware that the Kyiv regime, which is behind a number of such attacks, terrorist acts, plans to continue its line,” he said.

The cancellation of parades comes as Russia experiences increased vulnerability and setbacks with the war stretching over 14 months. They also come at a time when it braces for Ukraine's counteroffensive. Lately, Russian troops have fallen victim to embarrassing accidents and attacks at their military bases, including last week's Ukrainian drone strike that set a Russian fuel storage point on fire in Crimea's Sevastopol.