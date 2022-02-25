Russia's Vladimir Putin Urges Ukrainian Army To Seize Power From 'Neo-Nazi' Zelensky Govt

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Ukrainian army to take power into their own hands and overthrow the country's leadership whom he described as 'terrorists' and 'a gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis'. In a televised address, Putin claimed that the Ukraine administration was deploying Multiple Launch Rocker System (MLRS ) in regions like Kyiv and Kharkov, even as Russia itself stands accused of attacking and bombing civilian areas in its invasion of Ukraine.

"Right-wing Banderites and neo-Nazis in Ukraine are putting up heavy weapons, including multiple launch rocket systems, right in the central districts of major cities, including Kyiv and Kharkiv", said the Russian President in the address to the nation. He added in the televised address that Russian servicemen in Ukraine were acting "bravely, professionally and heroically."

Contrary to the claim made, Republic's crew in Ukraine visited sites that were hit by the Russian missiles fired since the 'special military operations'.

#RepublicInUkraine | Republic's crew is #LIVE from the site bombed in Kyiv; watch devastating visuals of residential areas left shattered. The only global channel to report #LIVE from the bombing site in Kyiv. Non-stop rolling coverage here - https://t.co/eKQa6kIuKl pic.twitter.com/AQoF2UvDSx — Republic (@republic) February 25, 2022

Russia's full-blown attack on Ukraine

Russia has launched a full-blown attack on Ukraine, with Russian forces entering the Obolon district, which is less than 10 km away from Central Kyiv - the government’s seat of power. Reports say, that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Vladimir Putin to sit down for talks. Putin is ready to send a delegation to Minsk for negotiations with Ukraine, further say reports.

Ukraine presently is fighting Russia tooth and nail. Ukraine claims that Russia has suffered massive losses, which includes up to 80 tankers. Also included in the losses are 10 aircraft, 7 helicopters, 516 types of armoured combat vehicles and 2,800 army personnel, as per Malyar.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is receiving a lot of support in its fight against Russia. Russia was suspended from the Council of Europe. The international organization had conducted a referendum in which 42 of 47 Committee of Ministers voted in favour of a joint Ukrainian-Polish notion to suspend Russia.

European Union (EU) is 'close' to imposing a new package of sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine. The EU is likely to freeze European assets linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov. However, it is unclear if either of them holds significant assets in the EU.

Luxembourg's foreign minister Jean Asselborn said before a meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss Russian sanctions that “I think we are very close to an agreement, that we will find an agreement here,” for sanctions on the two. There will be a discussion but I think we agree that Putin and Lavrov, as far as the freezing of assets is concerned, that we will find a consensus here."