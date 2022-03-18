Russia's Vodka Exports Hit By War Sanctions? Turns Out Only 7% Is Exported, Rest Consumed

Debunking claims that Russia's Vodka exports have been affected by the sanctions levied by the western nations, it turns out that the majority of Russia's Vodka output is consumed inside the country itself, while only 7% is exported.

A tweet put out by a European media outlet on March 18 said, #Russia produces the most #vodka in the world - almost 850 million liters per year. That's one out of every five bottles in the world. Most of the vodka is drunk inside the country, while only 7% is exported - about 60 million liters per year,"



US bans Russian made spirits

As a part of the string of economic sanctions imposed on Russia, many bars, departmental and liquor stores across the United States have restricted the further sale of Russian-made alcohol, quintessentially Vodka. Finding a potent way to penalise Russia, the Governors of Texas- Greg Abbott, Ohio- Mike DeWine and New Hampshire Chris Sununu, Utah- Spencer Cox on Saturday ordered retailers in respective states to scrap Russian spirits and alcohol from their stock for sale.

In fact, Sununu signed an executive notification ordering the state liquor outlets to remove Russian-made and Russian-branded alcohol brands, as Cox has. Taking to Twitter, Sununu said, "This morning I signed an Executive Order instructing liquor outlets to begin removing Russian-made and Russian-branded spirits from our liquor and wine outlets until further notice. New Hampshire stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom."

However, the ban can be perceived as a symbol rather than a penalty, given the US imports only 1.2% of vodka from Russia, as per data from the Distilled Spirits Council of the US in 2021.



Canada's Liquor Control Board of Ontario on Febraury 25 announced, "all products produced in Russia will be removed from LCBO channels,” including 679 of its stores across the province. It also promised to accept the return of any Russian products and declared that it “stands with Ukraine, its people, and the Ukrainian Canadian community here in Ontario," The Associated Press reported. There have been cases of non-Russian Vodka brands which have unknowingly faced the angst of consumers, like Stolichnaya, a vodka brand incorrectly linked with Russia. Stoli, the brand’s better-known nickname and now official name, is actually made in Latvia and the parent company is based in Luxembourg. Its owner, Russian-born tycoon Yuri Shefler, left Russia in 2002 and hasn’t been back since, said AP.