The head of Russia’s Private Military Company (PMC) Wagner has sent a letter to the White House, seeking clarification on what crime the Wagner Group was accused of committing after additional sanction on the company by the US. The development comes following an announcement by US National Security spokesperson John Kirby that the Wagner Group would be designated as a significant transnational criminal organization, the SCMP reported.

In a letter in English addressed to Kirby, Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin sought clarification asking, “Dear Mr Kirby, could you please clarify what crime was committed by PMC Wagner?” Prigozhin’s press service posted the letter on his Telegram channel. US National Security Spokesperson Kirby called Wagner “a criminal organization that is committing widespread atrocities and human rights abuses,” amid Wagner’s support to the Russian forces in their invasion of Ukraine. The private military group has been claiming credit for Russia’s advances on the Ukrainian battlefield in recent months.

Wagner attempting to expand military operations in Ukraine

Additional sanctions on Wagner and its new designation by the United States come amid attempts by the private military company to expand its military operations in Ukraine, Politico reported. Wagner Group is engaged in fundraising activity to acquire new weapons and fighters to be sent to the frontlines in Ukraine. Russia has heavily relied on the Wagner Group amid a highly effective counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces. However, the US has noted indications “that tensions between Wagner and the Russian Ministry of Defense are increasing,” John Kirby was quoted as saying by Politico.

The US National Security Council spokesperson added that the Wagner PMC “is becoming a rival power centre to the Russian military and other Russian ministries.” Meanwhile, the White House has accused Wagner of taking arms shipment deliveries from North Korea to bolster Russian forces in Ukraine.

According to Kirby, the arms transfer is in direct violation of UNSC resolutions, and Washington on Friday shared information on these violations with UNSC’s Democratic People’s Republic of Korea sanctions committee, Politico reported. However, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry labelled the report groundless while Prigozhin denied taking the alleged delivery, calling the report “gossip and speculation”.