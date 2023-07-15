Russia's Wagner Group Training Belarus Forces After Short-lived Mutiny Against Putin

In a new update of the Russia-Wagner Mutiny, Belarus has confirmed that Wagner's troops are training Minsk's force. Photos and videos have been circulated by multiple media outlets. According to the Belarusian government, they have reached an agreement with Russia's Wagner group to train its troops in the near term.

The defence ministry and "company's management has developed a roadmap for the near future for training and transfer of experience between units of different branches of the armed forces," read the statement released by the ministry.

However, no further details have been provided by the ministry on the matter, according to Sky News. Further, the ministry stated that it would continue to inform "about the upcoming work." Notably, this comes after the short-lived Russia-Wagner Mutiny took place on June 23, after which Belarus has been acting as a mediator between the two.

Short-lived mutiny led by Wagner chief

Earlier, troops from Prigozhin’s private military group seized control of a military base and moved in a convoy toward Moscow, facing little resistance. This move has been considered the most remarkable and unexpected challenge to Russian President Vladamir Putin.

However, the rebellion was suddenly called off after the deal was struck between Prigozhin and Belarus President Lukashenko. In that deal, Wagner troops had agreed to move to neighbouring Belarus after Lukashenko's proposal. But, on June 23, Putin said those on the “path of treason” or armed rebellion would be punished. Later, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced it was dropping the criminal case against the Wagner paramilitary group.

Belarusian President's stand on the Wagner mutiny in France

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the attempted mutiny by the private military company Wagner "will give an opportunity to the West to hit at the sore spots in Russia and Belarus".

"Let’s face the worst - that we are in for hard times," he said, reported a local news agency. Further, he added, "They will coordinate their work, focus and hit at the sorest spots,"

Acting as a mediator, Lukashenko said, "We need to cool down and turn this page. A time will come when, if need be, we will come back to this subject. But now is the time to cool down. Let’s not inflame tensions and come down on anyone."

Is Belarus a threat to Ukraine?

According to the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, there is "no threat" of invasion from Belarus. The statement comes during the meeting with military leaders, in which he discussed the protection of nuclear power plants and Ukraine's northern border.