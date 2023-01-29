Russia’s Wagner Private Military Group Claims Control Of Blagodatnoye Near Soledar

The founder of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has claimed that Russia has managed to gain control of the Blagodatnoye settlement located near Soledar. The Ukrainian city located in the greater region of Donetsk Oblast has been one of the centres of the Russia-Ukraine war. The claims made by the private military group’s head on Sunday has been rejected by Ukraine.

"The units of the Wagner PMC took Blagodatnoye. Blagodatnoye is under our control," Yevgeny’s press service quoted him saying on Sunday. The news of the new group's conquest was then shared on Telegram by the Press service. The post was accompanied by an audio recording of a commander of an assault unit. According to TASS, the Wagner Group, which has been designated by the US as transnational criminal organisation, reached the southern outskirts of Blagodatnoye.

“Units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of ... Blahodatne ... in the Donetsk region,” Ukraine’s armed forces said in its daily morning report, adding its forces also repelled attacks in 13 other settlements in the Donetsk region.

On January 12, the Russian Defence Ministry Spokesperson, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, reported that the Russian forces have taken full control over the city which is known for its salt mines.

The dynamics between the Russian forces and the Wagner group

The current dynamic between the private military group and the Kremlin administration has been a matter of debate for a very long time. While a report from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) claims that Moscow is trying to distance itself from the private military arm, Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov maintained earlier this month that no conflict exists between the Wagner group and the Russian Defence Ministry.

“Basically this conflict exists in the information space. The country should know, it knows its heroes, and it knows the heroes who serve in our armed forces, and show these actions of heroism, and knows the heroes from the Wagner group: both will forever be in our memory," Peskov asserted.

The mercenary group has taken an increasingly visible role in the war in Ukraine after the Russian troops suffered heavy losses in the war. Prigozhin even went out to claim full credit for the capturing of the salt-mining town of Soledar and accused the Russian Defence Ministry of trying to steal “Wagner’s glory”.