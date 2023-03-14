Russia's Wagner Weaponising Migration Against Ukraine Supporters? Here's What Italy Says

On March 13, Italy's Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said that the recent surge in migrant crossings across the Mediterranean can be attributed to a "hybrid warfare" campaign waged by Russia. According to a report from DW, Crosetto alleges that Russian mercenaries are acting as proxies in African countries and using migration as a strategic tool to pressure those who support Ukraine. The Wagner division, known for its involvement in conflicts in Syria and Libya, is said to be implementing this strategy and using its influence in certain African nations to increase migration flows. Crosetto's remarks suggest that the issue of migration is not solely a humanitarian crisis, but also a geopolitical tactic with far-reaching implications.

The Italian Defence Minister has warned that Wagner, the Russian mercenary group, is reportedly operating in several African countries, including Libya, Mali, and the Central African Republic, and has been heavily involved in Russian efforts to capture Bakhmut, a city in eastern Ukraine. Crosetto stated that just as the EU, NATO, and the West have acknowledged the role of cyber attacks in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, they must also recognise that the situation in southern Europe is becoming increasingly perilous. The minister's remarks suggest that the ongoing migration crisis in the Mediterranean may be a deliberate tactic in Russia's wider geopolitical strategy.

20,000 people arrived in Italy this year

According to figures from the Italian interior ministry, approximately 20,000 people have already arrived in Italy this year, compared to 6,100 during the same period in 2022. Just last weekend, 1,200 individuals made the perilous journey to Italian shores, underscoring the ongoing challenge of irregular migration in the Mediterranean. The situation presents a significant challenge for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration, which campaigned on a hardline anti-immigration stance. Meloni has recently called on EU leaders to take stronger action to curb illegal immigration, arguing that criminal gangs and human traffickers should not be allowed to control migration flows. She has also warned of the unprecedented pressure that the influx of people is placing on Europe.

Italy's Defence Minister Guido Crosetto has urged NATO to provide assistance in dealing with the increase in migrant arrivals. Crosetto emphasised that sharing the burden of collective challenges is crucial to the strength of the Atlantic Alliance. However, he warned that leaving countries most vulnerable to various forms of retaliation to tackle these issues alone could fracture the alliance. Crosetto's appeal to NATO highlights Italy's ongoing struggle to manage the influx of irregular migration, which has placed significant pressure on the country's resources and infrastructure.