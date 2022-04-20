Russia's Zakharova Calls For Probe Over False Reports On Use Of Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine

As there were reports that Russia might use nuclear weapons in Ukraine in the midst of the ongoing war, the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova indicated that they will investigate the "fake news" of Russia using nukes in Ukraine. She stated that Russian law enforcement should look into misinformation about the country's potential use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

During a live broadcast on Sputnik radio on Wednesday, Zakharova talked about the misinformation about nuclear weapons in Ukraine and said that law enforcement should look into this situation and that they have every possible piece of legislation to do so. She further stated that this is false information that threatens not just their country's security, but the security of the entire world, as nuclear weapons are mentioned.

Countermeasures should be directed at the news' developers: Russia Foreign Ministry spokeswoman

Zakharova emphasised that countermeasures should not be directed at the sources which spread false information, but rather should be directed at the news' developers. She further stated that someone must have created the concept of this fake news and disseminated it. She claimed that examining the full chain of this false report would be appropriate and timely right now.

In the meanwhile, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns earlier stated during a speech at Georgia Tech that given the potential desperation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian leadership after the military setbacks that they have suffered so far, no one can take lightly the threat of Russia using tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons as last resort in Ukraine.

All countries should be prepared if Putin uses nuclear weapons: Zelenskyy

In an exclusive interview with CNN, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that all countries of the globe should be prepared in case Russian President Vladimir Putin uses tactical nuclear weapons in his fight against Ukraine. He claimed that not only he, but the entire world, all of the countries, should be concerned about this. Zelenskyy said that they should think about not being terrified, but rather being prepared. The Ukraine President continued by stating that in his opinion, this is not just a problem for Ukraine, but rather for the entire world.

Image: AP