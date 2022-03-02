Samantha Ruth Posts Thoughtful Pic Amid Russia-Ukraine War, Giving World Reminder Of Peace

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine War that has been underway for a week has spread an air of pain and worry for people around the world. Numerous celebrities across the globe have expressed their concern, condemning the launch of attacks from Russia and praying for peace and safety of the Ukrainians amid tense situations. The latest celebrity to extend a message of peace was Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The South film industry actor sent a 'reminder' to all amid the tense global conditions. The Eega star stressed the importance of humanity and peace.

Samantha Ruth Prabu sends 'reminder' on peace, humanity & love amid the Russia-Ukraine war

Samantha shared a commonly-used message on T-shirts and social media, one on a top worn by a child. The message read, 'Birthplace: Earth, Race: Human, Politics: Freedom and Religion: Love' which emphasised equality irrespective of one's birthplace, race, political ideology, and religion.

Bollywood stars express concern & send prayers amid the Russia-Ukraine war

Priyanka Chopra Jonas termed the situation in Ukraine as 'terrifying.' The actor expressed her worry about innocent people 'living in fear' for their lives and the safety of their loved ones while trying to deal with the 'uncertainty of the immediate future.'

She wrote that it was 'difficult to comprehend' how the matters reached a 'catastrophic point', but added that it was a 'consequential point' that will have an impact around the world.

The Mary Kom star added that there were innocent people living in the war zone, as she also shared guidance on how to assist the people of Ukraine.

Sonu Sood had tweeted his concern for the Indian-origin students and families who were stuck in Ukraine. The actor wrote that he was praying for them while expressing confidence in the government that it is arranging their safe return. He also suggested the government find an alternate route for their evacuation.

There are 18000 Indian students and many families who are struck in Ukraine, I am sure Government must be trying their best to get them back. I urge Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for their evacuation. Praying for their safety. #IndiansInUkraine — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 24, 2022

On Monday, an Indian student named Naveen Shekharappa was killed in the shelling in Kharkiv. Celebrities like actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, Telugu actor Adivi Sesh shared their grief over the incident. Using words like 'horrific' for the war, they expressed their condolences to the family.