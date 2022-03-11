Putin Remains Undeterred, Says 'sanctions Are Opportunity To Boost Economic Sovereignty'

As Russia's economy cripples under mounting sanctions, President Vladimir Putin has maintained a brave face, averring that sanctions were an 'opportunity' for the country to strengthen its technological and economic sovereignty. The development comes days after Russia warned the West on Wednesday, March 9, that it was formulating a 'broad retaliation' to sanctions that would be rapid and felt in the most sensitive parts of the West's economy.

"Sanctions are a time of opportunity to strengthen your economic and technological sovereignty," Vladimir Putin was quoted as saying by TpyxaNews.

Russia chalks out path for 'retaliation'

In response to the sanctions, Russia has been sending regular warnings, while drawing up plans to seize the assets of the companies that have suspended their operations in the country. Earlier, it had approved a list of 17 countries that had taken 'unfriendly actions' against it.

The list includes the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, amongst others. It also mentions Ukraine and the European Union (EU) which has imposed its 'harshest package of sanctions ever implemented' against Moscow.

When it comes to the US, the country has slapped sanctions on prominent Russian oligarchs who maintained close ties to Putin, cutting them off from the US financial system. America has also sanctioned two of Russia’s largest banks, preventing them from getting loans from the West. On the other hand, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled the "largest and most severe package" of sanctions "that Russia has ever seen." It has cracked down on more than 15 individuals and 205 companies in Russia. Oligarchs have also been its prime target.

Russian oil has been another target of the embargoes. While the US has announced that it would cut off the Russian oil supply into America, the United Kingdom has declared its decision to 'phase out' Russian oil imports by end of 2022.

Meanwhile, as the world hopes for an end to the escalation, Putin on Friday stated there had been 'some progress' in Moscow's talks with Ukraine. Certain positive shifts have been noted, negotiators on our side tell me, Putin explained to his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.