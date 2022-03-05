Sanctions Imposed On Russia Over Ukraine Invasion Shatters Global Trade

Sanctions against Russia are wreaking havoc on global trade, with potentially disastrous ramifications for energy and grain importers, as well as rippling effects throughout a world still reeling from pandemic-related supply chain disruptions. Hundreds of tankers and bulk carriers have been diverted away from the Black Sea since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while dozens more have been trapped, unable to empty their vital cargoes.

Russia is a large exporter of grains as well as a key provider of crude oil, metals, timber, and polymers, all of which are utilised in a variety of goods and by a variety of sectors ranging from steelmakers to automobile manufacturers. Western governments have sanctioned just a small number of Russia's 2,000 cargo and tanker ships, but the freezing of the assets of the country's largest banks means that importing and exporting from Russia will be severely hampered.

Companies ranging from Apple and Nike to big shippers like Maersk have all but abandoned the country, whose vast commercial relations with the West have been broken. China, whose fast-growing economy is eager for natural resources, could be a potential escape valve for Russian exports. Despite abstaining from a United Nations vote criticising the land grab, China, possibly the biggest benefactor of globalisation, has shown little inclination to fully support President Vladimir Putin.

Interunity Group, a family-run Greek shipping company with 60 oil tankers and bulk carriers handled by dozens of Russian and Ukrainian sea captains and officers, is already feeling the strains. The Russian component of Interunity's workers is concerned about how they'd get home after the European Union imposed a flying restriction on their country following the invasion. The Ukrainian half was unsure if they would be able to return home.

Russia-Ukraine War: Impact on world trade

The war's impact on world trade has been the most severe so far in the Black Sea, where Russian and Ukrainian ports are important wheat and corn hubs. The world's second-largest grain exporting region has practically shut down due to a traffic jam. Unlike oil production, which can be quickly ramped up elsewhere, increasing grain supplies takes time and the sheer volume of grain that could be diverted as a result of war and sanctions. Moreover, Ukraine accounts for 16% of global corn exports and 30% of wheat exports together with Russia, and that means poorer countries that rely on imports could face major supply shocks.

The concern here isn't if there will be serious economic consequences and critical food shortages in already fragile countries, it's what Russia will do with it and how the West will react. Further, India, Egypt and Turkey are among the countries most at risk, as they rely significantly on Russia for everything from flatbread ingredients to natural gas and tourism. Turkey imports over 78% of its wheat from Russia, and another 9% from Ukraine. A large portion of the supplies is used in Turkey's food industry, which is a major exporter.

To feed the world's fifth-largest vehicle sector, India imports nearly 80% of its oil, much of it from Russia, as well as metals from Russia. The greatest impact will be felt in the United States at the gas pump, where rising prices are projected to add to inflation that is already at its fastest rate in four decades. Last year, Russia was the third-largest source of oil products sold in the United States, behind only Mexico and Canada, accounting for 8% of total imports. Russia is also the US's second-largest supply of platinum, a metal needed to make automotive exhaust systems.

Wheat prices increased by around 55%; Oil prices jumped beyond $110 a barrel

However, according to US trade figures, Russia was just the 20th largest provider of products to the United States. While the Biden administration has refrained from imposing a broad trade embargo on Russia or targeting its energy sector in order to reduce the damage to the West, this has done little to soothe markets. Whereas, wheat prices have increased by around 55% in the week leading up to the invasion. Oil prices jumped beyond $110 a barrel for the first time since 2013, after steadily climbing since the start of the year due to demand from a rebounding global economy.

Moreover, as oil merchants hurry to obtain capacity that has become suddenly scarce, the fees charged to charter huge oil tankers have risen by as much as 400% around the world. According to Windward, there are 87 million barrels of Russian oil worth $10 billion floating in the ocean, looking for a buyer. It's still unclear how Russia's economic warfare will play out, or what other unanticipated repercussions might be in store.

While sanctions overcompliance is a common issue, never before have limitations been applied so quickly and with such precision among US allies to target a global power. However, experts believe the separation of geopolitics and business, as well as the premise that logical decision-making would always win, has been the backbone of global commerce since the conclusion of the Cold War.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: AP/Unsplash)