As the Russia Ukraine war entered its fifth day, delegations of both countries met for peace talks on the Ukraine-Belarus border on Monday, February 28. However, a set of high-resolution satellite images released by a private US company showed the advancement of the Russian military amid the peace talks. Several images of a Russian military convoy entered Ukraine on Monday building tension in Kyiv.

The satellite images showed a convoy consisting of hundreds of military vehicles moving just kilometres from the Ukrainian capital. The pictures released by the US-based Maxar Technologies also showed damage caused by recent airstrikes in the region. The images taken on Sunday showed damages to an airport caused by heavy fighting.

In the images, a large deployment of Russian ground forces, extending for kilometres could be seen northeast of the Ukrainian city of Ivankiv. The convoy was advancing towards Kyiv while the peace talks were in motion between the two countries. According to the satellite images, the convoy consisted of armoured vehicles including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, self-propelled artillery along with fuel and logistics being moved into Ukraine’s capital.

Ukrainian airports attacked

Another image released also showed clouds of smoke near the Antonov airport in Hostomel. Meanwhile, as Russia continues its night-time offensive for the sixth day in a row, air raids went off in several Ukrainian cities on Tuesday morning. The Kyiv Independent media outlets say the sirens are going off in Rivne west of Kyiv, along with Ternopil, Vinnytsia and Volyn.

Russian forces continued aggression as they launched a heavy bombardment of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. The assault in the region overshadowed the first direct talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials since President Vladimir Putin ordered the military operations. Video footage shared on social media also revealed Kharkiv’s high-rise apartment blocks being hit by heavy shelling. According to ground reports, Moscow also launched a rocket attack on the Kherson airport.

Russia-Ukraine war peace talks

As the first round of negotiations between delegations of Ukraine and Russia in Belarus ended, sources informed on Monday that the two sides will be meeting for the second round in a couple of days. The second round will take place on the Belarusian-Polish border after the delegations consult their capitals on the issues discussed in the first round.

During the first round, Ukraine demanded the complete withdrawal of all Russian forces from the war-hit country, including from the Crimea and Donbas regions. After the talks, the Head of the Russian delegation at the talks from the Ukrainian side, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky said, "We found some points by which we can predict common positions."

Image: REPUBLIC