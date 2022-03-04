Saudi Crown Prince Speaks To Presidents Of Russia & Ukraine; Offers To Mediate Amid War

In view of the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud has offered to mediate between the two nations to resolve the ongoing conflict, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Thursday. As stated by the agency, Prince Mohammed said that his Kingdom is ready to provide all the efforts for bringing a resolution between the parties in the Ukraine conflict. Concerning the same, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia also spoke to both, Russia and Ukraine Presidents and extended his support.

Saudi Crown Prince speaks to Presidents of Russia and Ukraine amid war

While speaking to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a phone call, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud extended his support for everything that would contribute to de-escalating the crisis and further offered his readiness to mediate. Also, offering Saudi Arabia's support for all international efforts and resolving the crisis, the Saudi Arabia Crown Prince also extended humanitarian support and said that the visas of Ukrainian visitors, tourists, and residents in the Kingdom will be extended for three months in line with their safety and comfort.

Furthermore, in another call with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, the Crown Prince clarified his stand over the stated position and extended every effort towards a political solution for ending the crisis and achieving security and stability. Stressing upon his support for the OPEC+ agreement, a group which includes Russia as well Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Crown Prince reiterated that his Kingdom is keen to maintain the oil market balance and stability as stated in the agreement, and thus it should be maintained.

On the other hand, in a statement by the Kremlin, President Putin who is now left isolated due to multiple sanctions imposed upon Russia's financial systems strongly stressed the "unacceptability of politicising global energy supply issues" over the call. Further emphasising in mutual interest between the Russian-Saudi partnership in OPEC+, the two sides discussed relations between the countries and the ways for enhancing them in other fields.

Notably, the Arab countries in the Gulf including Saudi Arabia continue to remain the world's biggest oil exporter but have continuously abstained from criticising the Russian invasion. However, contrary to this, the Gulf states had also voted for a UN General Assembly resolution which demands Russia's immediate withdrawal from Ukraine.

Image: AP