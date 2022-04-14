Saxony Minister-President Michael Kretschmer Opposes Providing Heavy Weapons To Ukraine

Amid Moscow's military offensive in Kyiv, Minister-President of Saxony Michael Kretschmer has opposed providing heavy weapons to Ukraine. Kretschmer asserted that Germany must not become a party to the war and stressed that by giving heavy weapons like tanks or planes to Ukraine, they "would cross a line," MDR.de reported. He emphasised that Germany must maintain the line and not get drawn into the war between Russia and Ukraine.

According to Michael Kretschmer, Germany has so far not agreed to deliver weapons to war zones and stressed that they have not given weapons for a "good reason," as per the MDR.de report. He asserted that Europe needs to increase the pressure to bring an end to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia through diplomacy. As per the Politico report, Germany has so far provided defensive weapons like anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, however, it has refrained from providing "heavy weapons" like tanks, artillery or advanced air defence systems.

German Foreign Min calls on Western countries to provide heavy weapons to Ukraine

Earlier on April 11, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on Western countries to supply Ukraine with “heavy weapons.” Speaking at the meeting of EU Foreign Affairs meeting in Luxembourg, Annalena Baerbock stated that Ukraine requires more military equipment, especially heavy weapons, Politico reported. She added that Russia's war against Ukraine has resulted in "terrible horrible" which is being witnessed each day. As per the news report, Germany has been delivering defensive weapons to Ukraine, however, Scholz has not announced providing tanks to Ukraine despite coalition partners The Greens, led by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck calling for it.

Ukraine President Zelenskyy calls for more military assistance

Amid the Russian aggression in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has released a video wherein he has called for military assistance in order to fight the Russian troops. Zelenskyy also stated that the Vladimir Putin-led country still has the capacity to attack not just Ukraine, but other European nations like Poland, Moldova, Romania and the Baltic states. In the video, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy added, "The images of Bucha and Mariupol have demonstrated Russia's real intentions to the whole world. It could only be stopped by force of arms. It must be done now. Ukraine needs weapon supplies. We need heavy artillery, armoured vehicles, air defence systems and combat aircraft. Anything to repel Russian forces and stop their war crimes."

Without additional weaponry, this war will become an endless bloodbath, spreading misery, suffering, and destruction. Mariupol, Bucha, Kramatorsk – the list will be continued. Nobody will stop Russia except Ukraine with Heavy Weapons. #ArmUkraineNow pic.twitter.com/miSOL5zvuA — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 13, 2022

