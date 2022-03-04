SC Might Form Panel To Coordinate Evacuation Of Indians From Ukraine Amid War: Sources

Amid concerns over the safety of Indians stranded in Ukraine, sources revealed that the Supreme Court might constitute a committee headed by a retired apex court judge. At present, a bench headed by CJI NV Ramana is hearing two pleas related to the evacuation of students and others from the war-hit nations. During the hearing on Friday, the SC observed that it was concerned about the safety of students. While adjourning the matter to March 11, it asked the Centre to consider the possibility of setting up a help desk for the families of the stranded persons.

Supreme Court asks Attorney General to get instructions from the Centre about all the steps being taken to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine, the possibility of a helpline for parents etc.#RussiaUkraineCrisis — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2022

As per sources, the SC can potentially form a panel that can talk with the Russian and Ukrainian authorities and coordinate the evacuation process with the help of the Legal Services Authority. Moreover, this committee might be asked to file periodical reports which the SC bench can examine. Sources further added that an Amicus Curiae could be appointed who can assist the panel on the question of which airspace will be safe for aircraft to fly.

During the previous SC hearing on Thursday, the CJI had remarked, "We sympathise with the students, we are feeling very bad. But can we direct Russia's President Putin to stop the war? We are informing the Attorney General of your plea, please wait. Government is doing its work".

Evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine

Under the aegis of Operation Ganga, the Union government is aiming to evacuate Indians from Hungary, Poland, Romania, Moldova and Slovakia. While Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (retd) VK Singh have reached Hungary, Slovakia and Poland respectively, Jyotiraditya Scindia has gone to Romania and Moldova to coordinate the evacuation mission and extend assistance to the stranded nationals. As per the MEA, the top priority is to rescue Indians from Kharkiv, which is under intense attack from the Russian forces.

The situation got tense after Naveen, a 4th-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University was killed in a Russian attack. Thereafter, PM Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the second time since the outbreak of the war to ensure the safety of Indians stranded in the conflict zone. In the wake of this, Russian National Defence Control Center head Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev revealed that 130 buses are ready to depart from the Belgorod Region to rescue Indian students from Kharkiv and Sumy.

Speaking to the media on Thursday evening, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that nearly 18,000 Indian nationals had left Ukraine since the first advisory was issued by the Centre. Moreover, he added that 6400 citizens had been brought back from the war-hit country via 30 flights as part of Operation Ganga. Meanwhile, VK Singh divulged an Indian had been shot in Kyiv and hospitalised.

Image: Twitter