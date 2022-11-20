Scenes Of Joy In Kherson As 1st Train Arrives From Kyiv Into Newly Freed Regional Capital

In a major development amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the first passenger train from Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv arrived in Kherson. On the morning of November 19, the train arrived in the recently freed Kherson as war-torn Ukraine restarted rail service between the capital and the southern cities, The Kyiv Independent reported. On the evening of November 18, nearly 200 people boarded the overnight sleeper train as it left Kyiv.

Furthermore, Ukrainian artisans painted a few of the train's compartments specifically for the event. It is pertinent to mention that Iryna Vereshchuk, the deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, and Oleksandr Tkachenko, the Minister of Culture, were among the prominent figures who boarded the train.

Ukraine. The first passenger train from Kyiv arrives to Kherson. Among the passengers are Ukrainians who are finally coming back home. pic.twitter.com/xs4rg6M4TR — 🌻A n n a (@tweet4anna) November 19, 2022

The first passenger train in more than 8 months departing from capital Kyiv to Kherson (southern Ukraine) tonight pic.twitter.com/fgaCB4bYcF — SpriterInfo (@SpriterInfo1) November 18, 2022

This is how people in Kherson (southern 🇺🇦) have met the first passenger train in more than 8 months that came from capital Kyiv today. The deoccupied 🇺🇦city is getting back to normal.#Ukraine #Kherson #KhersonisUkraine #Ukrainians #ukrainecounteroffensive #UkraineRussianWar pic.twitter.com/0vJKaFxsqX — BREAKING NEWS: UKRAINE (@MrFukkew) November 19, 2022

Meanwhile, on November 11, Ukrainian soldiers freed Kherson from occupation after eight months. After Ukrainian forces had spent months gradually dismantling their supplies with very precise strikes, the Russian troops were forced to leave the west bank of the Dnipro River, where the city is located.

Apart from this, the "tickets to the victory" have recently begun to be sold by the state railway company Ukrzaliznytsia in places that are still under Russian control, including Simferopol, the capital of Crimea, The Kyiv Independent reported. During the war, the state railway company is supported by those tickets. Once the cities have been freed, they may be utilised to reestablish the railway link.

The Ukrainian President sang the national anthem in Kherson

On November 14, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a surprise visit to Kherson after Russian forces were ordered to depart. Notably, Kherson is one of the important regional Ukrainian capitals in southern Ukraine. Since Russia started their invasion in February, it was the only capital that Russian troops had been able to take over. Zelenskyy hailed the departure of Russian forces as "the beginning of the end of the war.

A Twitter user posted a video of the Ukrainian president performing the national anthem with the Ukraine Army at Kherson's Freedom Square on Monday (November 14). Zelenskyy is seen in the video raising the Ukrainian national flag in an act of symbolic liberation of the once Russian-occupied territory

In one of his Friday evening addresses to the Ukrainian people, Zelenskyy described the liberation of Kherson as a "historic day," adding, "The people of Kherson were waiting. They never gave up on Ukraine. Hope for Ukraine is always justified - and Ukraine always regains its own.” Zelenskyy even thanked the troops, saying, he appreciates every fighter and every defense force unit that is currently enabling the offensive operation in the south

(Image: Twitter/ @tweet4anna)