Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany remarked on May 19 in a speech to the Bundestag, Germany's federal parliament, that "Russia must not win this war". The German chancellor spoke to the Bundestag on May 19 ahead of a special EU conference on Ukraine later this month. The German chancellor was widely assumed to use the speech to lay out his strategy for dealing with the conflict, which has now lasted close to three months.

It is worth mentioning here that Scholz has come under fire for his handling of the war, which some see as weak and overly cautious. Berlin has been chastised for delaying the delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine, and Scholz, unlike many other European leaders, is yet to visit Kyiv.

Scholz referred to the Ukraine conflict as the EU's "greatest crisis in history". However, he stated that European solidarity was the antidote to autocracy in Vladimir Putin's Russia. Scholz called the Ukraine conflict a "historic turning point". He stated that, like with earlier crises, EU member states would fight it with solidarity.

"Peace is only something we can take for granted if we are prepared to defend it. This is the lesson that we have learned from the brutal Russian attack on Ukraine. The greater the pressure from the outside, the more we join forces as the European Union and act together. We all share one goal, Russia must not win this war, Ukraine must prevail," Scholz remarked.

EU summit is likely to focus on the conflict in Ukraine and its ramifications

Scholz continued, Germany has been providing aid and even heavy armaments to Ukraine, as well as accepting Ukrainian refugees. The chancellor emphasised the need not overlooking the Western Balkan countries, which have been seeking EU membership for years. Before the EU summit, he will travel to the candidate countries. On May 30 and 31, a special EU summit is likely to focus on the conflict in Ukraine and its ramifications.

A proposed oil embargo against Russia and the EU Commission's longer-term strategy to wean the bloc off Russian fossil resources are two possible issues for the heads of state and government meeting in Brussels. They may also debate Ukraine's potential membership in the EU, however, a decision on the country's candidate status is expected in June at the earliest.

