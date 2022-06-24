Scholz Vows To Strengthen German Army; Says 'will Protect Every Inch' Of NATO Territory

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has vowed to make his country’s military (Bundeswehr) the “biggest conventional army” among European NATO state members as Russia continues to threaten the continent’s security. On Friday, he announced that Bundeswehr will contribute considerably to the strengthening of NATO’s eastern flank. Since the start of the war, Scholz and his ‘Traffic Light coalition' govt has attracted backlash for hesitating to supply heavy weapons to Ukraine.

Addressing German Parliament on Friday, Scholz said that if necessary, Bundeswehr will defend “every inch of NATO territory.” Amidst the ravaging war in eastern Europe, the chancellor assured that the US-led alliance’s members could count on Germany for support. Notably, Scholz promised that Berlin would increase its military presence in the region, including in and around the Baltic Sea.

“We will campaign more than ever for the preservation of an international order that is based on law rather than force,” the German chancellor said.

Scholz also announced plans to permanently station his country’s troops in Lithuania-- a country which has been at loggerheads with Moscow for a very long period. He also spoke about Berlin's relationship with Moscow underscoring that a partnership between the two is “unimaginable in the foreseeable future” now that an “imperialist Russia” has attacked Ukraine. The Russia-Ukraine war has now entered its fifth month and has witnessed hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians getting tortured and killed.

Last week, the German chancellor visited the Kyiv suburbs of Bucha and Irpin along with three other European leaders. Talking about the same, he said that the sight of destruction in the towns of Irpin and Bucha reminded him of pictures of destroyed German cities after WWII. "And just like the war-ravaged Europe then, today Ukraine needs a Marshall Plan for [its] reconstruction,” the chancellor argued, referring to the famous US-sponsored program for European post-war recovery. He also said that it was Europe's duty to help the war-hit country.

Meanwhile, as the Russia-Ukraine war continues, Russian forces are edging closer to seizing the last pocket of resistance in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region, The Associated Press reported. Sievierodonetsk and its neighbouring city Lysychansk, continue to be battered by intense shelling. However, British intelligence has predicted that the momentum of the invasion will slow down over time.

(Image: AP)