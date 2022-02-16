Scott Morrison Terms Russia's Claim Of Troops Withdrawal As 'unconvincing & Unconfirmed'

Russia is making "unconvincing and unconfirmed" claims of withdrawing troops from Ukraine borders, stated Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison while speaking in the parliament on Wednesday. Referring to reports of cyber attacks on Ukraine bank websites, PM Morrison highlighted such news counter Moscow's statements about the pullback. He also warned Russia of an "overwhelming international condemnation" in case of an attack on Kyiv as the West continues to make its last-ditch effort to fend off Russian aggressive behaviour at the ex-Soviet borders.

“Russia must unconditionally withdraw,” Australian PM Scott Morrison told parliament as quoted by the Australian Associated Press reported.

“If Russia attacks Ukraine, it will be met with overwhelming international condemnation. The world will not forget that Russia chose needless death and destruction," he added.

PM Morrison's remarks come after a senior foreign affairs official of Australia said Canberra was "cautiously optimistic" about Russian withdrawal from the conflict zone of Donbas, at the Ukraine border. Later, Foreign Affairs Department Deputy Secretary Katrina Cooper told the Australian Senate Committee that there was still a looking concern over the situation after US intelligence noted the presence of nearly 1,50,000 troops around Ukraine and Belarus. She also flagged that autonomous Australian sanctions against Russia were "quite broad," which currently await the government's approval.

"We are hearing suggestions that the diplomatic off-ramp is still possible. There are grounds for every cautious optimism in terms of what we have seen overnight. It is an encouraging sign that we are hearing but those reports are coming out of Russia- we do not need to drill down a little bit into that," said Australian Foreign Affairs department Deputy secretary Katrina Cooper, as quoted by AP.

Russia confirms 'partial' retraction of troops from Ukraine

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that Moscow has "partially" withdrawn forces from the Ukrainian border, signalling an intention to draw down long-standing standoff with Kyiv. While the size of the total retraction remains unclear, Western intelligence estimated that the total deployment of 1,30,000 was at least 60% of Russia's ground forces, The Guardian reported.

"It’s a partial withdrawal of troops from the areas of our exercises,” Putin had said in response to a question during a press briefing with the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz.

However, the West has remained skeptical to agree to Russia's claims, saying there were no immediate signs of de-escalation. "So far we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground from the Russian side. Over the last weeks and days we have seen the opposite,” Jens Stoltenberg, secretary-general of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) said on Tuesday. Moreover, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday asserted that the partial withdrawal of Russian military forces from the border with Ukraine would not be sufficient to deter the threat of the Russian invasion of Kyiv, further adding that Ukraine will fully believe that Russia intends to de-escalate the tensions after it sees the positive developments on Moscow’s side following the troops' departure.

(Image: AP)